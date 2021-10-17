Dollar retreats against real with new BC intervention By Reuters



By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The falls against the real this Friday, after new intervention by the Central Bank in the foreign exchange market. This Friday, the BC sold 20 thousand traditional foreign exchange swap contracts, irrigating the market with extraordinary liquidity for the third consecutive day.

At 11:20 am, the dollar retreated 1.25%, the 5.4444 Reals on sale.

Ricardo Gomes da Silva, superintendent of Correparti Corretora, explained in a note that this morning’s auction is an attempt by the Central Bank to meet the demand for foreign currency in the market, and should provide short-term relief for the real.

But “the dollar, pressured from abroad and by domestic fiscal risks, does not move away from the appreciation bias,” warned the expert.

Several analysts have warned of an increasingly unfavorable global trend for emerging country currencies as the US central bank moves closer to reversing the stimuli that sustained investor risk appetite during the pandemic crisis. Added to this perspective are widespread fears of high inflation and deceleration in global growth.

In this context, the against a basket of strong pairs touched a high in about a year last Tuesday.

In Brazil, doubts about the government’s ability to respect its fiscal ceiling have been around the markets for months, intensified by noises about the possible extension of emergency aid to the population and by the billion-dollar bill for court orders for 2022.

Sidnei Nehme, economist and executive director of NGO Corretora, also has “a perception of little government and plans and a lot of politicking”, citing dissatisfaction with the progress of the domestic reform agenda, cultivation of an irritable environment between the Powers and perception that the Bank Central is not raising interest rates at the pace necessary to contain inflation.

In this context of “destructuring”, the “dollar can be ‘masked’ with punctual or non-punctual swap auctions”.

The dollar was heading to end the week with a slight drop of 0.30% against the real. So far in 2021, the US currency has gained almost 6%.

On the eve, the dollar closed up 0.14%, at 5.5158 reais on sale.