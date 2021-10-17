Doria backs off and announces that she will participate in the first debate of the PSDB previews with Leite and Virgílio

RIO — The governor of São Paulo João Doria announced this Saturday that he will participate in the first debate of the PSDB previews, which will be promoted by GLOBO and Valor Econômico next Tuesday, and broadcast in real time on the two vehicles’ websites and social networks.

Read: To launch Arthur do Val to the government of SP, MBL may leave União Brasil after merger

Yesterday afternoon, he had released a letter informing him that he would not participate in the event, claiming that the PSDB had not previously dialogued with the candidates about the rules and that “the format did not allow for an understanding between everyone”. This Saturday, however, he backtracked on the decision:

“After receiving hundreds of messages from all over Brazil from affiliates and supporters of his candidacy, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, reconsidered his decision and will participate in the debate promoted by the newspaper O Globo and Valor Econômico on the 19th in Rio de Janeiro “, informed in a note.

Renan Calheiros: Covid’s CPI reporter appoints Bolsonaro as a member of the fake news network’s ‘command nucleus’

As foreseen in the rules agreed with the party, and signed by the PSDB board and other pre-candidates, even without the presence of Doria, the debate was held among the other participants in the caucuses: the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, and the former mayor of Manaus Arthur Virgílio. The debate will have questions between pre-candidates with a free theme and questions from columnists from GLOBO and Valor.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) launched his pre-candidacy in the party. Photo: Roque de Sá/Senate Agency 11/19/2019 The MDB is considering launching the candidacy of Simone Tebet, after the senator drew attention to the Covid CPI Photo: Cristiano Mariz / Agência O Globo 26/06/2021 After annulling the Car Wash convictions, Lula re-established political rights and will be able to run in 2022. Photo: Edilson Dantas President Jair Bolsonaro is increasingly showing himself as a candidate for re-election. On a visit to the Chamber in February, after being cursed by opposition deputies, he replied: “We meet at 22”. Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR Luiz Henrique Mandetta’s performance at the Ministry of Health and the visibility he gained at the time made the Dem consider launching his name in its own candidacy in 2022 Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Third place in the last elections, Ciro Gomes wants to be the option of the left to defeat Bolsonaro in 2022 Photo: Valter Campanato/Agência Brasil / Agência O Globo The governor of São Paulo has placed himself as the center-right option to Bolsonaro, not avoiding the clash with the president, with his eye on 2022 Photo: Fotoarena / Agência O Globo Doria’s plans may run into the articulations of a group of toucans to launch the governor of RS, Eduardo Leite, to the presidency Photo: Gustavo Mansur / Agência O Globo Former mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgílio Neto is among the politicians who dispute the PSDB caucuses Photo: Disclosure Since leaving the government fighting with the president, the name of former judge Sergio Moro is quoted for 2022 Photo: Fabio Pozzebom / Agência Brasil

The model of free questions between candidates and journalists’ questions for candidates has been consecrated and used for decades in majority disputes in Brazil and in the world, and has even become a hallmark of the North American parties’ preliminary debates.

The holding of the event was publicly announced by GLOBO and the PSDB on September 3rd and since the beginning of the organization the party had informed that all pre-candidates – at the time Senator Tasso Jereissati was also in the dispute – had committed to participate with the rules that were established by the newspapers.

The president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, who on Friday regretted Doria’s decision, but said he respected her, celebrated this Saturday:

“It’s a welcome decision review. Let’s get to the debate.

One of the other two participants in the debate, Arthur Virgilio said he received Doria’s decision with “joy”:

— It was hard to believe that Doria, with her representativeness as governor of São Paulo, would not participate in such an important debate. I am happy with the fact that you have recognized that debate, disagreements, opposing opinions are the salt of the earth.