Doriva and Sylvinho talk about the characteristics of athletes and ask Corinthians for balance

At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Sylvinho’s technical assistant, Doriva explained how he can make the game scheme work better after the arrival of the big reinforcements. The former coach said he always looks for balance in his team.

“It’s balance. We have to look for a balanced team. There were moments when we used Roni, Gabriel and Cantillo from behind, protected, almost half. Today, the characteristics of the athletes ahead of him have changed, the level of quality has increased with the athletes who arrived, with this, the team starts to control the game better. The athletes all have their importance, each game requires a characteristic and you have to have this diversity in the squad, athletes with more qualities, greater capacity for suffering, we’re going to fit this into what the game draws so you can leverage the team on the field,” explained Doriva.

Sylvinho has been much criticized by a wing of the fans who do not see an offensive evolution in Corinthians. The coach explained the change in characteristics that can be found in Timon’s attack when scaling a certain piece.

“When we have Jô, who has been very important in our period and in his recycling, in ball retention and area presence, who is one of the top scorers on this team, the team knows how to play and seek this retention. With Róger, we look for depth and movement from the athlete himself, so that space becomes emptier, second-tier enters Giuliano, enters Renato, enters Vitinho. Roger, for another matter, may be the 9th, it may be behind the 9, while the Adson is more difficult. It is a characteristic that the athlete delivers and the team knows how to play with both characteristics, so that we are not necessarily going to continue on the field with the same functions”, explained the coach.

Who also spoke of the Corinthians offensive phase was Doriva. The assistant spoke again about the characteristics of each athlete and assured that the team can have different formations.

“More important is knowing how to take advantage of the athlete’s characteristics, each one has its characteristics, that’s why the cast has several positions as Sylvio mentioned, and we have tried to use the athletes within what they yield the most for the team” , finished.

