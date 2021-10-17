Doriva explains career change and praises work at Corinthians: ‘Very happy’

On Friday afternoon, Sylvinho’s assistant, Doriva, also spoke at a press conference at CT Joaquim Grava. The former coach explained how his job is and talked about his daily life with Timão’s coach.

“We do the work together, bring him (Sylvinho) the information, the counterpoints there at the time of the game. Of course, the decision is up to him at the moment, but we often try to help, we are seeing the game there, he is showing it, and sometimes the coach is in the adrenaline of the game, you have a second opinion and even a third, in the case of Fernando Lázaro, who is always with us at the bank, it’s important and that helps us make choices. Look, the choices are made to empower the team, it doesn’t always happen, sometimes we make a substitution, the athlete enters and doesn’t match the way we expected, this is normal”, explained Doriva.

Before becoming Sylvinho’s assistant, Doriva was a coach. He even won the Paulista and Carioca championships, commanding Ituano and Vasco, in 2014 and 2015, respectively. He commented on the change of position.

“It was a choice, I think that everything I’ve done during my coaching career has already been done, I can’t go back. They were expressive victories that add to my resume, but I understood that it was a time to participate in a project, I received an invitation from Sylvinho a year and a half ago and we had already been working on it weekly”, commented the assistant.

The former coach assured that he is happy to be at Corinthians, even though he is in a different condition than a few years ago. In addition, Doriva made a point of praising Sylvinho.

“And then it culminated in this arrival at Corinthians, and we are very happy, I am very happy to be participating in this project. Sylvio is a serious guy, but at the same time he has moments of relaxation, of playfulness, he is a tuned guy. , tuned in, is a guy who is very sensitive, with a very interesting feeling for football”, he concluded.

