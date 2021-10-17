Duel between Newcastle and Tottenham is interrupted for support of supporter with sudden illness | english football

An unusual scene, and a lot of empathy, drew attention in the duel between Newcastle and Tottenham, for the Premier League, this Sunday. Around 40 minutes into the first half, Spurs defender Reguilón took the initiative to call for a stoppage of the game when he realized that a fan in the stands was feeling sick.

Players observe unusual movement in the stands — Photo: Reuters

The fan was attended to on an emergency basis, and then the game was resumed. Soon after, Newcastle used social media to announce that the fan was able to be stabilized and was taken to a hospital.

Reguilón was near one of the stands at St. James Park and then noticed an unusual movement among Newcastle fans. Tottenham was preparing to take a corner kick, but the player asked that there be no follow-up in the bid to get the referee’s attention. At first, few understood what was going on, until other players approached.

Reguilón alerts referee Andre Mariner about incident in the stands — Photo: Getty Images

Defender Dier was responsible for taking the message to Tottenham’s doctors. One of the professionals ran to the stands holding a defibrillator and went to help the supporter. The referee then decided to momentarily stop the game, while the apprehensive atmosphere engulfed players and fans throughout the stadium.

Defender Dier asked Tottenham doctors for help — Photo: Reuters

After about a five-minute break, the official Premier League broadcast even pointed out that there would be seven minutes of stoppage time. But after talking to one of the security guards in the stands, the referee decided to stop the match, and the players went back to the locker rooms. Afterwards, the Premier League pointed out that the game was suspended for emergency medical care in the stands.

Tottenham doctor brought a defibrillator to help with fan care — Photo: Reuters

At that time, Tottenham was winning, 2-1. Looking for their first victory of the season, Newcastle opened the scoring after two minutes, with Wilson. Tottenham reacted at 17, with Ndombèlé striking from the edge of the area. Five minutes later, Kane turned the tables by scoring his first Premier League goal of the season after Hojbjer’s release – he hit by cover in front of goalkeeper Darlow.

Time when referee talks with security guards and decides to stop the match — Photo: Getty Images

After the end of the support service, the players returned to the field and performed a brief warm-up work. The game resumed in the 45th minute, with seven minutes of added time promised. At 48, Son widened the gap. Lucas made a beautiful individual play and rolled for Kane, who crossed for the Korean to score.

Fan had attendance performed in the stands, and game was paralyzed — Photo: Reuters