Duílio guarantees Sylvinho as Corinthians coach in 2022

Coach Sylvinho lives a real seesaw at Corinthians, with a part of the fans asking for him to leave, while the other wants his permanence. According to the president of Timão, Duílio Monteiro Alves, however, he will continue in charge of the club in 2022.

“I can guarantee here for you [que ele fica]. if we talked a lot [de possível demissão contra o Palmeiras]. They put words in the president’s mouth, ‘so-and-so linked to the president said this and that’. That never happened. Sylvinho just arrived,” said Duílio, in an interview with ‘ESPN Brasil’.

“In this game [contra o Palmeiras], he had think 2 months of Corinthians. We need to give it time, that’s what I say. You can’t make a football team in ten practices. There was never any doubt about Sylvinho, about work. At no time did we think in exchange, I can guarantee you.”, completed the representative.

Sylvinho has, so far, 28 games ahead of Corinthians, with ten wins, 11 draws and another seven defeats in that period. Timão currently ranks sixth in the Brazilian Championship, with 40 points gained.