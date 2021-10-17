Duilio praises Sylvinho and bankrolls coach’s permanence at Corinthians in 2022 | corinthians

Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves said he never considered firing Sylvinho. The coach arrived under heavy pressure in Derby on September 25, for the Brasileirão, but beat Palmeiras 2-1 and, after that, saw his work consolidate.

But Duilio guarantees: the coach would remain at Corinthians even if he had lost the derby.

– Much has been speculated out there. There was a lot of talk, and words are often put in our mouths. This never happened (get fired if he lost to Palmeiras). Sylvinho arrived very recently. You have to make time for the work to happen. You can’t make a football team in ten practices. There was never any doubt about your work. At no time was thought of in exchange – said the leader in an interview with ESPN.

1 of 1 Sylvinho receives Corinthians shirt from Duilio’s hands on arrival at Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Sylvinho receives Corinthians shirt from Duilio’s hands on arrival at Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

The president of Timão praises the work developed by Sylvinho. And he says that evolution predates the arrival of reinforcements, especially the quartet formed by Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Willian and Róger Guedes.

– Sylvinho arrived with a team that, for everyone, was going to be relegated. And placed in sixth place, without the reinforcements. Giuliano made his debut against Santos, and Corinthians was already fighting to be among the top six. The team will swing. The team that was going to go down today is in sixth, it could finish second, it could finish fourth, unfortunately the title is practically impossible, but we can stay a little higher.

For all that, the manager warns: Sylvinho will start 2022 as coach of Corinthians.