Dust storm hits rural Cáceres (MT) and day turns to night on the border with Bolivia; watch videos | Mato Grosso

A dust storm hit the rural area of ​​Cáceres, 250 km from Cuiabá, this Friday (15) and made the sky darken in the middle of the afternoon. Residents of properties located in the border region with Bolivia have registered the phenomenon. (See video above)

According to residents, the dust cloud started in mid-afternoon and was advancing rapidly. The strong wind made the residents apprehensive.

Across the border, in the town of San Mathias, Bolivia, residents also made records showing the sky darkening with the storm. According to residents, in a matter of minutes, day turned to night.

In the images from Cáceres (MT), a resident says that the ash and smoke left the entire region dark before nightfall. He claims it was 4 pm when the sky darkened.

According to the coordinator of the Civil Defense of Cáceres, Andrelina Magali, the storm was a mixture of dust, smoke and ash from the fires in the region in recent days.

“There were also some houses that suffered roofing in some regions. We were in Serra do Mangaval, where a family had a house completely roofed off. But in the Civil Defense there was no alarming occurrence, except in this rural border region. The smell of smoke it was so strong that it arrived here in the urban area,” he says.

The storm arrived just after the sandstorm reached the border. Climatologist Rodrigo Marques says that the trend is for this type of phenomenon to happen more and more.

“These storms that are common now at the beginning of the rainy season tend to have very strong winds. As we come from two very dry years, the soils are also drier. In September, when the soil is prepared for planting, these particles remain dispersed, loose. When there are very strong winds, these gusts of wind suspend soil particles. The tendency, with the decrease in rainfall, is that this type of event may become more common over the years,” he explains.