Egg benefits: learn how this food can contribute to your health

As we know, the egg benefits they are innumerable. this food it’s rich in vitamins A, D, E. And since we couldn’t stop talking about this subject today, October 14th, the blog Home & Agro from the website Tech News, brought a sketch with excellent information about eggs.

Furthermore, among the egg benefits, we can highlight its excellence in zinc, selenium and magnesium, important antioxidant minerals for the body. That’s why daily consumption is essential. Below, see what your nutrients are and advantages of use so you can always stay connected to the incredible supplements that our bodies need.

Egg Nutrients and Benefits

Good for the brain;

Good for pregnant women;

Antioxidant effect;

Helps vision.

Considered a functional food, eggs are rich in proteins that slow down digestion. Thus, the feeling of satiety is also prolonged. Furthermore, as this digestive process takes longer, there is greater energy expenditure.

good for the brain

Egg is one of the main sources of choline in the diet. The choline, a component related to çcomplex B, is important for memory in adulthood. This is because it protects the cell membranes of the nervous system.

good for pregnant women

The choline present in the egg is also important for pregnant women, as it reduces the risk of problems in closing the fetal neural tube. It is also needed to elaborate the skull and spine of the little one.

Antioxidant effect

The egg has nutrients with antioxidant action such as carotenoids. In addition, it contains vitamin A and E, folic acid, zinc, magnesium and selenium. Thus, they will protect cells from the harmful actions of free radicals and slow down cell aging.

Helps the vision

Because, the egg has the substances zeaxanthin and lutein, important carotenoids. They have an antioxidant effect and also protect the eyes from the action of ultraviolet light.

Recommended amount

So the recommended amount is one to two eggs a day. A large egg weighs about 50 grams, with 178 milligrams of cholesterol. This equates to about 50 grams that have 178 milligrams of cholesterol.

egg consumption

The best way to consume the food is cooked, so there is no added fat and increased calories. Furthermore, you can also maximize the benefits of the egg and eat healthily.

