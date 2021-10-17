Elden Ring has 30 seconds of gameplay leaked on the internet

If you are looking forward to playing Elden Ring and can’t wait to get your hands on the game and check out some of its gameplay, maybe a little leaked gameplay will help quench some of your thirst?

Today (16) fell on the internet just under 30 seconds of the game in action running on an Xbox. Obviously the developer From Software is taking the material off the air quite quickly, so stay tuned in your feed and don’t fool around!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SSHlSVci40o

Only a matter of time until this leaked Elden Ring gameplay gets yanked from YouTube. Only… pic.twitter.com/JE4w6mZMI1 — Oliver Darko (@oliver_drk) October 16, 2021

Originally, the leak was identified by the Resetera forum, which can be a good source to look for new links. It is not possible to draw great conclusions from these images with very few movements of the protagonist, but certainly the open world appears to be quite vast and interesting, potentially with several alternative routes and opportunities to find secrets.

The jumping mechanic seems like a welcome addition, as several steeper rocks are present on the mountain in this video. Without a doubt, it’s something speedrunners on duty will love to try out to find the fastest way to clear the scene. Newbies will likely appreciate the presence of a compass at the top of the screen to help them navigate.

(Leaked) Elden Ring Leaked Gameplay Footage ?? pic.twitter.com/6wfb1mjM4y —Idle Sloth ?????? (@IdleSloth84) October 16, 2021

The video is also already circulating widely on Twitter, but there is no guarantee that it will be on the air for long. In any case, try to search for Elden Ring in the social network search field and you’ll quickly find the material too!

Are you looking forward to the game’s release on January 21, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One? What did you think of this leak? Comment below!