Eliminated, Victor Pecoraro does not save when detonating Bil during the ‘Hora do Faro’: ”Traitor”

The actor showed that he did not buy the fact that Bil did not immunize him and fired several criticisms of his former friend

The fourth eliminated from The Farm 13, Victor Pecoraro (13) did not spare when talking about colleagues in confinement during participation in the program Faro time.

During the board game, the actor was still quite upset with Bil Araújo (29), who failed to immunize him in the formation of the last garden with the power of the flame.

The former pawn credited the former friend with the following adjectives: false, cheating, dishonest, hypocritical, liar, ungrateful and traitor.

And he didn’t stop there, asked if he had any advice to give the ex-BBB, he fired: “Never participate in a reality show again!”.

Victor also criticized a lot Solange Gomes (47). According to him, the ex-bathtub of Gugu is fake, sly and plant. The handsome man even made a point of writing his hand one more sign to make it clear that he also finds it incoherent.

The actor said he doesn’t know what Marina Ferrari (28) is doing the reality show and didn’t spared when talking about Sthe Matos (22): “capable of her winning the program and, on the day, people realize she’s at the Farm”.

despite considering James Piquilo (37) one of the plants, he praised the countryman and said he is honest and true. Mileide Mihaile (32) also earned a compliment from the former pawn, who named her as a friend.

Pecoraro also said that he tried to get closer to Tati Breaks Shack (42) because I thought she was one of the favorites to win the show, but started to fear the funkeira for noticing that she is not a light person, in addition to screaming a lot and not having charisma.

Surprising everyone, Victor revealed that he was rooting for Rich Melquiades (30) win The Farm 13 and believes he has a good chance if he is more careful with what he says.

The painting The Farm: Last Chance airs next Sunday, 17.





Last accessed: 17 Oct 2021 – 03:53:13 (402236).