Elon Musk Says His Fortune Can Help Colonize Mars

Commenting on Elon Musk’s Dogecoin fortune, one youtuber drew the billionaire CEO of SpaceX’s attention to an important issue.

Considered the richest man in the world, Elon Musk is a Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum enthusiast in the cryptocurrency market. According to Forbes Real Time Billionaires, his current fortune is estimated at $214 billion.

In addition to running SpaceX, Musk is still ahead of Tesla, a company that has registered a great growth in the market with its electric vehicles. But he is mostly following the future of DOGE, which is his favorite meme currency.

Keeping alive his dream of colonizing the planet Mars, Elon Musk says his fortune can be used for it

The Dogecoin community has benefited most from direct support from one of the richest men in the world. With a high valuation supported by Elon Musk, people who like the dog coin began to observe the career of the magnate businessman.

And one point ended up catching the attention of the Dogecoin community, which is Musk’s billions of heritage. The value is so high that Elon Musk would be richer than Bill Gates and Warren Buffet combined, according to a famous YouTuber who estimated the value in DOGE.

“Elon Musk (with a net worth of 861 billion Dogecoin) is now richer than Bill Gates and Warren Buffett COMBINED!”

Upon seeing his supporter’s publication, Elon Musk noted that his fortune, even estimated in Dogecoin, should be enough to help colonize Mars. In other words, he would have plans to use his resources in an ambitious plan to transport people to another planet.

“Hopefully enough to extend life to Mars.”

This is not the first time Elon Musk has mentioned the planet Mars and the cryptocurrencies

A human has never set foot on Mars, but aerospace science fights for that to happen sometime in the near future. In other words, even the belief of taking several people to the remote planet is still a distant dream.

In any case, Musk has already imagined that the new planet that will possibly house humans will have an economy based entirely on cryptocurrencies. This speech was made by him in December 2020, indicating that he does not believe that the Dollar or any other central bank currency would have space in another world.

Remember that Musk has already made SpaceX buy Bitcoin as a store of value, indicating that his space company is prepared for such a future.