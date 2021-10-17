Elon Musk wants to appear in Genshin Impact • Eurogamer.pt

Chinese miHoYo left the Genshin Impact community stunned when it announced a challenge related to Elon Musk and is now embroiled in a ludicrous situation.

When he announced the challenge, the company received harsh criticism and ended up deleting messages from social networks, but the situation reached Musk’s ears and promises to continue to be talked about.

One of the steps in the challenge was to follow Ella Musk on social media, a character from Genshin Impact you talk to occasionally, but all the rewards were related to Elon Musk himself. Following Musk’s Twitter account, inviting him to a stream or visiting miHoYo’s headquarters are not goals for the community to get excited about, especially when there is a lot of criticism of the game’s latest challenges.

Players felt they were being used to get Musk’s attention and didn’t like it, which forced the challenge to be removed. Besides, Musk didn’t even seem to be aware of what was going on, until he commented on the matter:

Can?t wait to be in Genshin Impact? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2021

Musk is a fan of anime and video games, but it seems he’s not fully aware of the situation and thinks the challenge is to turn him into a Genshin Impact character when miHoYo most seems to want to use players to meet their idol.