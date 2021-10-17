‘Enchanted Castle of Science’: Rolé Carioca makes a virtual children’s tour around Fiocruz this Sunday

The cultural project Rolé na Rede promotes this Sunday (17/10) at 10 am, a virtual tour through one of the most relevant places in the history of Brazilian public health: the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation. In honor of Children’s Month, the Fiocruz themed tour, the Enchanted Castle of Science, will address historical facts, heritage and the institution’s essential role in combating the covid-19 pandemic and in global scientific development through a playful narrative, to conquer the children’s audience as well.

The event, 100% online and free, will be broadcast live on the Zoom platform and will be simultaneously broadcast on Facebook of Rolé Carioca.

Among some of the remarkable events in Fiocruz’s more than 120 years of history, which will be covered in the tour, are the complex sanitary reform that eradicated the epidemic of bubonic plague and yellow fever in the city of Rio de Janeiro at the beginning of the 20th century; the episode known as the Massacre of Manguinhos, when scientists who worked for the foundation had their rights revoked during the military dictatorship; O World Excellence Award in Public Health 2006, awarded by the largest and most important Public Health institution in the world, the World Federation of Public Health Associations; and the institution’s current immense relevance on the various fronts in the fight against Covid-19.

“This will be a unique opportunity for children and adults to learn even more about this heritage that has brought so many advances to health and science in the country. Since its foundation in 1900, when it was inaugurated to manufacture serums and vaccines against bubonic plague, until today, when it is one of the biggest references in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic, Fiocruz is an example of importance of supporting science and technology for the benefit of society, in addition to being a source of pride for all Brazilians”, states Isabel Seixas, creator and coordinator of the Rolé Carioca project.

Along the virtual tour, the “rolezeiros” will learn about the dozens of stories and advances of the institution, also through the architectural elements of the beautiful Fiocruz Castle, with explanations and teachings adapted to the children’s imagination.

The unprecedented script is part of the schedule for the ninth year of the Rolé Carioca project, which has already taken more than 24,000 people through the streets of Rio when it was carried out in person and which, since the Covid-19 pandemic, has become virtual.