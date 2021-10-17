Epic Games is open for NFT/Blockchain games after ban from Steam

Tim Sweeney, the company’s CEO, spoke up and welcomed the developers

Yesterday (15) we brought the information that the Valve will be removing from steam all games that use technology blockchain and that use cryptocurrencies and NFTs for negotiations, The information came directly from a post on twitter of the game developer Age of Rust, which will use NFTs and released the new terms of the platform of the Valve which prohibits the use of these new technologies.

Quickly the CEO gives Epic Games, Tim Sweeney, told the The Verge that the company store will receive games that use blockchain technology and bring NFTs and cryptocurrencies, as long as they follow some pre-established rules, and to ensure greater transparency, entries for games of this genre will be studied on a case-by-case basis. on your twitter sweetie made more statements, check below.

“The Epic Games Store welcomes games that use blockchain technology, as long as they follow relevant laws, post their terms, and are age-rated by an appropriate group. Although Epic does not use encryption in our games, we appreciate the innovation in the areas of technology and finance.” said Tim Sweeney in a twitter post

O CEO praised the advent of new technologies, welcoming games that use blockchain, but he made it clear that these games will need an appropriate age rating to be released, he also informed the The Verge that the use of payments in these games will not be allowed by the store of the Epic Games, making developers use their own payment methods independently, as long as they comply with financial laws.



This is another move of the Epic Games in the competition against the mighty Steam, despite being completely open to games that use cryptocurrencies and NFTs, the company had previously said that it is not interested in this segment, which may represent a decision only for its own titles.

Via: gamerant Source: The Verge