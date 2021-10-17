Erika Januza loses 9 kilos per model with tragic fate · TV News

Laila, Erika Januza’s new character, demanded that the actress lose nine kilos to give truth to the eating disorders that the model will have in Secret Truths 2. In the continuation of Angel’s saga (Camila Queiroz), the girl will become addicted to slimming drugs and will develop anorexia. She will become very ill and her fate is tragic: death.

In a note published by columnist Ancelmo Gois in the newspaper O Globo this Saturday (16), the actress said that she just wants to be healthy for her new ventures: the character in the soap opera that debuts on Globoplay next Wednesday (20), her parade through the school of samba Viradouro, at Carnival next year, and work on the second season of the series Arcanjo Renegado, also on Globo’s streaming platform.

Away from TV since Amor de Mãe, a soap opera whose outcome was aired between March and April this year, Erika experiences herself in a very different character in Walcyr Carrasco’s new plot.

Married to Ariel (Sergio Guizé), Laila becomes a model without knowing that the agency’s owner, Blanche (Maria de Medeiros), has an affair with her husband. The woman criticizes her rival, saying that she is overweight to model.

From there, the character of Erika Januza develops serious eating disorders. In addition to taking diet pills, she will not notice that she has a distorted view of her appearance.

In time, Laila will have serious mood swings and will sink in with anorexia. According to information published by UOL, she will die from the disturbances.

Verdades Secretas 2 has 50 chapters, and the public will be able to see the first one in a live open to non-subscribers on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm. Then, Globoplay will make nine other episodes available to its subscribers.

The novel will show Angel living unpunished years after the murder of Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi). However, Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) will accuse her of having killed her father, whose body has not been found. The rerun of the first phase, which originally aired in 2015, will continue on TV through December.

Find out where to watch Secret Truths, in addition to discovering the other endings of the soap opera.

