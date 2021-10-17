Espírito Santo receives heavy rain alerts until this Sunday (17)

The entire territory of Espírito Santo is at risk for heavy rains until noon this Sunday (17). Two warnings were published this Saturday (16) by the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), which divides the cities of Espírito Santo into two groups: North of the State in degree of potential danger and everything else, like South and Greater Vitória, in degree of danger , which means a level above. The rains must be accompanied by intense winds, with the risk of power cuts and flooding.

INSTRUCTIONS:

  • In case of wind gusts: do not shelter under trees, as there is a risk of falling and electrical discharges and do not park vehicles near transmission towers and advertising boards;
  • If possible, turn off electrical appliances and power switchboard;
  • Get more information from the Civil Defense (phone 199) and the Fire Department (phone 193).

YELLOW ALERT

There are 18 cities in the North of Espírito Santo in a weather warning classified as a potential danger. In this region, it can rain between 20 and 30 mm/h or up to 50 mm/day, with intense winds reaching 60 km/h. There is a low risk of power cuts, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges.

  1. Northern Freshwater
  2. Bar of San Francisco
  3. Good Hope
  4. Conceição da Barra
  5. Ecoporanga
  6. Skunk
  7. Linhares
  8. Mountain
  9. Mucurici
  10. New Venice
  11. Pedro Canario
  12. Pine trees
  13. Beautiful Point
  14. São Gabriel da Palha
  15. Saint Matthew
  16. Sooretama
  17. peacock village
  18. Vila Valerio

ORANGE ALERT

All the rest of the Holy Spirit is in a degree of danger above the cities of the North. In most of the state, it can rain between 30 and 60 mm/h or 50 and 100 mm/day. Winds can reach 100 km/h. There is a risk of power cuts, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges.

  1. Alfonso Claudio
  2. Northern Freshwater
  3. White Eagle
  4. happy
  5. Alfredo Chaves
  6. Alto Rio Novo
  7. Anchieta
  8. Apiacá
  9. Aracruz
  10. Vivacqua Atilio
  11. Low Guandu
  12. Bar of San Francisco
  13. Good Jesus of the North
  14. Brejetuba
  15. Itapemirim Waterfall
  16. cariacica
  17. Castle
  18. Colatina
  19. Conceição do Castelo
  20. Divine of Saint Lawrence
  21. Domingos Martins
  22. Pains of the Rio Preto
  23. Ecoporanga
  24. Fund
  25. Governor Lindenberg
  26. Guaçuí
  27. Guarapari
  28. Ibatiba
  29. Ibiraçu
  30. Ibityrama
  31. Icon
  32. Irupi
  33. Itaguaçu
  34. Itapemirim
  35. Itarana
  36. Iuna
  37. Jerónimo Monteiro
  38. João Neiva
  39. Earth orange
  40. Linhares
  41. Mantenópolis
  42. Marathi
  43. Marshal Floriano
  44. Marilândia
  45. Southern mimoso
  46. Muniz Freire
  47. Muqui
  48. New Venice
  49. Pancas
  50. Piuma
  51. President Kennedy
  52. Bananal River
  53. Rio Novo do Sul
  54. Saint Leopoldine
  55. Saint Mary of Jetiba
  56. Saint Teresa
  57. São Domingos do Norte
  58. São Gabriel da Palha
  59. São José do Calçado
  60. São Roque do Canaã
  61. Mountain range
  62. Sooretama
  63. High Vargem
  64. Immigrant’s New Sale
  65. Viana
  66. peacock village
  67. Vila Valerio
  68. old village
  69. Victory

Some cities appear in both alerts, so the sum of the two lists has a number greater than 78, the number of municipalities in Espírito Santo.

