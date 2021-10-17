Espírito Santo receives heavy rain alerts until this Sunday (17)

Inmet alerts to heavy rains in ES. Credit: Inmet Reproduction

The entire territory of Espírito Santo is at risk for heavy rains until noon this Sunday (17). Two warnings were published this Saturday (16) by the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), which divides the cities of Espírito Santo into two groups: North of the State in degree of potential danger and everything else, like South and Greater Vitória, in degree of danger , which means a level above. The rains must be accompanied by intense winds, with the risk of power cuts and flooding.

INSTRUCTIONS:

In case of wind gusts: do not shelter under trees, as there is a risk of falling and electrical discharges and do not park vehicles near transmission towers and advertising boards;

If possible, turn off electrical appliances and power switchboard;

Get more information from the Civil Defense (phone 199) and the Fire Department (phone 193).

YELLOW ALERT

There are 18 cities in the North of Espírito Santo in a weather warning classified as a potential danger. In this region, it can rain between 20 and 30 mm/h or up to 50 mm/day, with intense winds reaching 60 km/h. There is a low risk of power cuts, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges.

Northern Freshwater Bar of San Francisco Good Hope Conceição da Barra Ecoporanga Skunk Linhares Mountain Mucurici New Venice Pedro Canario Pine trees Beautiful Point São Gabriel da Palha Saint Matthew Sooretama peacock village Vila Valerio

ORANGE ALERT

All the rest of the Holy Spirit is in a degree of danger above the cities of the North. In most of the state, it can rain between 30 and 60 mm/h or 50 and 100 mm/day. Winds can reach 100 km/h. There is a risk of power cuts, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges.

Alfonso Claudio Northern Freshwater White Eagle happy Alfredo Chaves Alto Rio Novo Anchieta Apiacá Aracruz Vivacqua Atilio Low Guandu Bar of San Francisco Good Jesus of the North Brejetuba Itapemirim Waterfall cariacica Castle Colatina Conceição do Castelo Divine of Saint Lawrence Domingos Martins Pains of the Rio Preto Ecoporanga Fund Governor Lindenberg Guaçuí Guarapari Ibatiba Ibiraçu Ibityrama Icon Irupi Itaguaçu Itapemirim Itarana Iuna Jerónimo Monteiro João Neiva Earth orange Linhares Mantenópolis Marathi Marshal Floriano Marilândia Southern mimoso Muniz Freire Muqui New Venice Pancas Piuma President Kennedy Bananal River Rio Novo do Sul Saint Leopoldine Saint Mary of Jetiba Saint Teresa São Domingos do Norte São Gabriel da Palha São José do Calçado São Roque do Canaã Mountain range Sooretama High Vargem Immigrant’s New Sale Viana peacock village Vila Valerio old village Victory

Some cities appear in both alerts, so the sum of the two lists has a number greater than 78, the number of municipalities in Espírito Santo.