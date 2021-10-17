Eye on the G4! Vasco wins Coritiba in São Januário and climbs up the league table in Série B do Brasileirão

There was a bit of everything in São Januário, this Saturday. For the 30th round of the Series B of Brasileirão, Vasco received the leader Coritiba and, as expected, lived moments of tension. But, at the final whistle, he won an important victory in the fight to touch the G4. On the scoreboard, 2-1 scored by Cano, Léo Gamalho and Baby. The team from São Januário is alive in the fight for access!

As a result, Vasco rose to sixth place, four points behind the G4 (the difference could rise to five points if Avaí doesn’t lose to Confiança). Coritiba is still in the lead, with 54 points.

DOMAIN AND PIPE

Since the first touches on the ball, Vasco was superior. Dominated, came closer to the area, but Coritiba’s marking prevented dangerous submissions. But in the first one… Nene fixed it for Gabriel Pec, who kicked and Wilson rebounded precisely to the unforgivable. Cano opened the scoring after 18 minutes.

PIPE, ALMOST

The sequence of the first stage was of continuous cross-Maltino domain. Morato had chances, Cano even sent a ball to the crossbar after a move by Marquinhos Gabriel with Gabriel Pec in the last minutes… in short: Vasco only played in the first 45 minutes.

FAIL AND TIE

The problem is that as soon as the ball rolled, with Coritiba leaving, the visiting team built on the right, Ricardo Graça tried to move away from the cross, but it pierced and the ball was left for Léo Gamalho to tie. Cold water bucket with 15 seconds of second time.

FIVE MINUTES OF VAR

But Vasco didn’t let up. In the next attack, Riquelme kicked, Cano deflected the letter and the ball was left for Nene to put the home team ahead again. But it took the VAR almost five minutes to confirm the validity of the bid, which was difficult. But… five minutes!

RIQUELME LEVANTA SÃO JANUÁRIO

One of the highlights of the match was the young left-back Riquelme. With personality, confidence and a lot of skill, the boy made great plays and raised the crowd in the stadium. It had pass of letter, dribbling, participation in play of the goal and even a rubber band.

PRESSURE OF CORITIBA, BUT VICTORY OF VASCO

The game was frank. Léo Gamalho on one side, Cano on the other had opportunities. And Marquinhos Gabriel paraded, alongside Riquelme, a lot of skill. Substitutions occurred, the thigh-white pressure increased and the final minutes were of drama… but Vasco held the victory.

DATASHEET

VASCO 2 X 1 CORITIBA

Stadium: São Januário, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and time: October 16, 2021, at 4:30 pm

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa-GO)

Assistants: Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa-GO) and Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa-GO)

VAR: Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (Fifa-GO)

Yellow cards: Ricardo Graça, Marquinhos Gabriel and Cano (VAS); Luciano Castan and Léo Gamalho (CTB)

Red card: there was no

Income and audience: 6,213 payers (6,245 gifts) / R$ 150,524.00

GOALS: Cano (18’/2ºT 1-0), Léo Gamalho (1’/2ºT 1-1) and Nene (7’/2ºT 2-1)

VASCO: Lucão, Zeca (Léo Matos, 44’/2ºT), Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan and Riquelme (Walber, 52’/2ºT); Bruno Gomes; Morato (MT, 32’/2T), Nene (Léo Jabá, 44’/2ºT), Marquinhos Gabriel and Gabriel Pec (Romulo, 32’/2ºT); pipe – Technician: Fernando Diniz.

CORITIBA: Wilson, Nathaniel, Henrique, Luciano Castan and Guilherme Biro; Jhony (Cheek, 2’/2ºT), Val and Robinho (Vaguininho, 22’/2ºT); Matheus Alexandre (Rafinha, 37’/1ºT), Léo Gamalho and Igor Paixão (William Alves, 37’/2ºT) – Technician: Gustavo Morínigo.