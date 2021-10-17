Fan invades the field, wins Haaland’s shirt, but is ‘stolen’; Look

After shining for Borussia Dortmund once again, scoring twice in the team’s 3-1 victory over Mainz yesterday, in the Bundesliga, Erling Haaland still had the patience to tenderly serve a more excited fan who invaded the pitch after the final whistle.

Approached by the fan, Haaland promptly took off the shirt he wore in the second half of the match and gave it to him as a gift. Afterwards, the Norwegian striker still waited a few moments until the boy found the best camera angle on his cell phone and posed for a photo with the supporter.

In an interview with the German website Sport1, 23-year-old Sven T., the fan who lived through this experience, admitted that the invasion was planned and said that Haaland was “very relaxed” when he answered.

“I told a friend before the game: ‘I’m going to get a shirt today.’ [que separam arquibancada e campo] after the final whistle. They were pretty tall. Suddenly I was on the field and I gave it my all. I ran and was suddenly beside Haaland. He was very relaxed,” he said.

“He gave me his shirt and took a selfie with me. Then I saw the team salute in front of the crowd. It was just unbelievable. One of the great days of my life,” he continued.

turnaround

Sven T.’s story, however, was not over, as he had to go back to the stands. Approached by a person who worked in the event’s security, the fan had his shirt seized and returned home without the gift.

After publishing the unusual story, the journalist who spoke with Sven, called Haaland, via Twitter, and the Norwegian striker was once again attentive to the fans.

Upon learning of the situation, the player replied to the journalist with a photo of the shirt he wore in the first half of the match: ‘Can you ask him if it’s okay for me to send this one?’ wrote the striker.