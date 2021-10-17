Fans Complain and Don’t Want New Marvel Actress Series on Netflix

The Goop Lab launched on Netflix in 2020, and it didn’t take long to stir up controversy among viewers and the press. Despite the criticism, the platform announced the production of another series led by Gwyneth Paltrow – Marvel’s Pepper Potts, and ended up repeating the same controversy. Sex Love & Goop hasn’t even debuted on the platform yet, and subscribers are already calling for its boycott and cancellation.

“Sex Love & Goop explores how sex and intimacy occur in different ways – and shows that the pleasure is much greater than you think”, states the official description of the series. In addition to hosting all the episodes, Paltrow is also the executive producer of the series, which opens on October 21st.

Gwyneth also reveals that the series found inspiration in her own experiences, and that “it’s full of lessons that I myself learned many years ago.”

TheThings was all about fan criticism of the new Goop series on Netflix; check it out below and draw your own conclusions.

The Sex Love & Goop controversy on Netflix

Gwyneth Paltrow founded Goop in 2018, originally launching the brand as a weekly newsletter. Over the years, the company grew and began to offer numerous services and products in the areas of fashion, well-being, beauty, sexuality and health.

With the launch of The Goop Lab series in 2020, Paltrow was blasted on the internet for promoting health products without any medical evidence, thus promoting quackery and pseudoscience.

On social networks and in YouTube comments, Netflix subscribers indicate that the new series was a bad decision for the platform, and even claim that they will cancel the subscription if the production is not removed.

“Either you remove this series, or I will cancel my subscription. I’m not kidding,” commented one subscriber on Twitter.

In the comments, netizens did not spare criticism of Gwyneth Paltrow’s venture and its prominence on Netflix.

“Sex Love & Goop looks repulsive. Who wants sexual advice from Paltrow, a pseudoscience lover?” commented another netizen on the social network.

The subscribers’ desire seems to be unanimous: the immediate cancellation of Sex Love & Goop by Netflix.

“Something all reasonable people can agree on: the Sex Love & Goop series should be canceled as soon as possible – literally and figuratively,” said another subscriber.

On YouTube the situation is repeated. The official trailer for the series, released a few weeks ago, has 2,000 likes and around 1,500 dislikes. Most comments harshly criticize Netflix for giving the green light to the production of Sex Love & Goop.

“Is this serious? Do you cancel so many wonderful series, which the public was really interested in, but still support Goop even after all the criticism?” asks one of the comments.

Others say that Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t need Netflix’s help to promote its brand, and that the platform should better invest its money.

“Please stop giving money to Gwyneth Paltrow,” commented another viewer.

Some criticism was even heavier, comparing Netflix’s decision to Facebook’s irresponsibility.

“What the fuck is this? Facebook is destroying the world, and now Netflix is ​​coming to help,” said another netizen.

Sex Love & Goop debuts on Netflix on October 21; See below for the original reactions and the controversial trailer.