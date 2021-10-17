Farm 13: Solange Gomes recalls Z Neto’s polemic photo

by

reproduce
Solange Gomes in A Fazenda (photo: Reproduo/Record TV)

After another intense week in

The Farm 13

, reality show of

Record TV

, pedestrians managed to relax and ease the pressure of confinement at last Friday’s amusement park-themed party.

During the presentation, to the sound of the hit

your police

,

Solange Gomes

recognized the singers and remembered a controversial photo of the

Z grandson

, in which he appears in a swimsuit with a volume attracting attention.

“Isn’t this Z Neto the one who appears in swim trunks all the time on Instagram?” asked the ex-muse of the bathtub at

Gugu

(

1959



2019

) for

Tati Breaks Shack

and

Erasmus Viana

.

The pees were laughing and the model joked: “with the eggplant aside”.

Afterwards, they laughed again and the owner of the track

hefty

snapped: “She focused on the swim trunks, did you see?”

Check out the video below:

The famous swimwear on Instagram

in spite of

Solange

talking about all the time, the artist broke the internet with just a photo of a swimsuit on the

Instagram

.

The ‘volume’ stole the attention of Internet users on social networks. At the time, the artist gained almost 1 million followers, however the image was removed from the social network for inappropriate content.

“I was already with her [mulher do cantor] there in the water and the situation was already kind of like that, right? We decided to take a picture. I said ‘I’m not going to leave him 100% because if it doesn’t get too ugly, then I left him kind of like that because if they’re going to say something at least they’ll say it well, but I didn’t know it would become the success it turned out to be. I thought I would become famous for the music, not the swim trunks,” he revealed

Z grandson

, to the program


Each one in your bathroom

, presented by

Sabrina Sato

at the

YouTube

.