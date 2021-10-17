Farm 13: Solange Gomes recalls Z Neto’s polemic photo

Solange Gomes in A Fazenda (photo: Reproduo/Record TV)

After another intense week in



The Farm 13



, reality show of



Record TV



, pedestrians managed to relax and ease the pressure of confinement at last Friday’s amusement park-themed party.

During the presentation, to the sound of the hit



your police



,



Solange Gomes



recognized the singers and remembered a controversial photo of the



Z grandson



, in which he appears in a swimsuit with a volume attracting attention.

“Isn’t this Z Neto the one who appears in swim trunks all the time on Instagram?” asked the ex-muse of the bathtub at



Gugu



(



1959



–



2019



) for



Tati Breaks Shack



and



Erasmus Viana



.

The pees were laughing and the model joked: “with the eggplant aside”.

Afterwards, they laughed again and the owner of the track



hefty



snapped: “She focused on the swim trunks, did you see?”

Check out the video below:

The famous swimwear on Instagram



in spite of



Solange



talking about all the time, the artist broke the internet with just a photo of a swimsuit on the



Instagram



.

The ‘volume’ stole the attention of Internet users on social networks. At the time, the artist gained almost 1 million followers, however the image was removed from the social network for inappropriate content.