Farm 13: Solange Gomes recalls Z Neto’s polemic photo

After another intense week in
The Farm 13
, reality show of
Record TV
, pedestrians managed to relax and ease the pressure of confinement at last Friday’s amusement park-themed party.
During the presentation, to the sound of the hit
your police
,
Solange Gomes
recognized the singers and remembered a controversial photo of the
Z grandson
, in which he appears in a swimsuit with a volume attracting attention.
“Isn’t this Z Neto the one who appears in swim trunks all the time on Instagram?” asked the ex-muse of the bathtub at
Gugu
(
1959
–
2019
) for
Tati Breaks Shack
and
Erasmus Viana
.
The pees were laughing and the model joked: “with the eggplant aside”.
Afterwards, they laughed again and the owner of the track
hefty
snapped: “She focused on the swim trunks, did you see?”
Check out the video below:
The famous swimwear on Instagram
in spite of
Solange
talking about all the time, the artist broke the internet with just a photo of a swimsuit on the
Instagram
.
The ‘volume’ stole the attention of Internet users on social networks. At the time, the artist gained almost 1 million followers, however the image was removed from the social network for inappropriate content.
“I was already with her [mulher do cantor] there in the water and the situation was already kind of like that, right? We decided to take a picture. I said ‘I’m not going to leave him 100% because if it doesn’t get too ugly, then I left him kind of like that because if they’re going to say something at least they’ll say it well, but I didn’t know it would become the success it turned out to be. I thought I would become famous for the music, not the swim trunks,” he revealed
Z grandson
, to the program
Each one in your bathroom
, presented by
Sabrina Sato
at the
YouTube
.