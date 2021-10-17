Fat cattle closes the week with another drop in the at sign

The physical live cattle market registered low prices this Friday, 15. According to the analyst at Safras & Mercado, Fernando Henrique Iglesias, the slaughterhouses managed to carry out several deals below the average reference at the end of the week and thus maintained a position comfortable on your slaughter scales.

However, units authorized to export to China still operate with greater idle capacity, awaiting the end of the Brazilian auto-embargo. “The business environment still suggests the continuation of the downward movement in the short term. The scenario for feedlots remains quite complicated, considering the difficulties in keeping the animals in the feedlots, in addition to the high cost of animal nutrition, the incidence of rain in the Center-South region of the country makes management difficult”, pointed out Iglesias.

With this, in São Paulo, Capital, the reference for the arroba do boi was R$ 270 in the term modality, against R$ 272 on Thursday. In Goiânia (GO), the at sign had a price of R$ 250, against R$ 255. In Dourados (MS), the at sign was indicated at R$ 270, stable. In Cuiabá, the arroba was sold for R$ 258, against R$ 259. In Uberaba, Minas Gerais, prices were R$ 260 per arroba, against R$ 275.

Wholesale

Beef prices also dropped wholesale on the day. According to Iglesias, there are already reports of slaughterhouses making available part of their stock that was formerly destined for export in the domestic market, which increases the pressure on domestic prices. “The short-term trend is to intensify this movement, which tends to contaminate competing proteins, such as chicken and pork. It is important to mention that this retraction in wholesale prices has not yet reached the final consumer in retail, which traditionally passes on this type of variation more slowly”, completed Iglesias.

The rear cut was priced at R$20.80 per kilo, a decrease of R$0.20. The front cut was priced at R$ 14.30 per kilo, a drop of R$ 0.20. The needle tip remained priced at R$14 per kilo.