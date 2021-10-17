Father is indicted after 2-year-old son shoots mother down during video call – Campos 24 Horas





An American was arrested and charged with the death of his girlfriend with a shot fired by the couple’s two-year-old son during a video call by Zoom in August of this year.

The child found Veondre Avery’s loaded gun inside a children’s backpack while mother Shamaya Lynn was on a video call from work, Florida police said.

Avery, 22, is charged with manslaughter and not keeping a firearm at home safe.

Court records show that he still does not have a lawyer and has not made an admission of guilt.

In Florida, manslaughter is a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Avery could also face 15 years of probation and a $10,000 fine.

The weapon was kept unprotected in a children’s backpack that was left on the floor of the couple’s bedroom, according to Altamonte Springs police.

The police said that the child took the gun, went behind the mother and fired a single shot.

One of Lynn's co-workers who was participating in the video call in the Zoom app called on Aug. 11 to emergency responders. She reported hearing a loud noise and seeing Lynn fall backwards.

“One of the girls has passed out… She has the camera on. Her baby is crying in the background,” her co-worker said in a call released by the police to the local press.

When Avery returned home, he found his girlfriend bleeding on the floor. He called the police and asked the paramedics to “please hurry up”, according to the newspaper “Orlando Sentinel”.

During the phone call, he said he had just returned home and didn't know what had happened. He could be heard performing CPR while waiting for help to arrive.

Paramedics even provided first aid to the 21-year-old girl, but she was declared dead on the spot.

“Decisions have consequences,” Altamonte Springs police officer Roberto Ruiz said in an interview with journalists on Tuesday (12).

"As a gun owner, you have a responsibility to take care of those guns."

Neither of the couple's two children, who were at home during the incident, were injured.

Both are now in the care of other family members.

Avery is expected to appear at a new court hearing on November 23.

Source: G1