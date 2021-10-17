Federal Lottery Results 5606 contest on Saturday (10/16/21)

Caixa bettors can check the 5606 Federal Lottery result from today, Saturday, October 16, 2021. This is the monthly millionaire draw and the highest prize was estimated at R$1.3 million.

Result of the Federal Lottery 5606 contest on Saturday

Check the numbers of the tickets drawn and the prize of each one:

79603 – Prize of R$1.3 million

01954 – Prize of BRL 15.5 thousand

72366 – Prize of BRL 14 thousand

64047 – Prize of BRL 13 thousand

19710 – Prize of BRL 12.2 thousand

How to receive the Federal award?

Tickets that do not show up in Saturday’s Federal Lottery Contest 5606 results can also be billed. In addition to the five main prizes, you can win by getting it right:

– One of the five numbers drawn for the main prizes or the unit of the first prize;

– The thousand, the hundred and the ten of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes;

– The final ten identical to one of the three before or after the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize.

The prize of the Federal Lottery contest 5606 on Saturday can be redeemed at Caixa branches upon presentation of the RG and CPF. If the amount is less than R$1,903.98, the winner can also withdraw from the lottery houses. In addition, it is important to remember that Lotteries Caixa prizes have an expiration date of up to 90 days after the result of the draw. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the national treasury for application in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.