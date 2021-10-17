Felipe Anderson scores Lazio’s comeback goal and almost catches Internazionale players | italian football

A simple submission in the area to the back of the net almost made Brazilian midfielder Felipe Anderson take a beating in Lazio’s 3-1 victory over Internazionale, this Saturday, at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, for the eighth round of the Italian Championship . At 36 minutes into the second half, the former Santos player scored the turning point and caused the opponents’ revolt. That’s because it only completed the play of the team from the capital after Dimarco was dropped in split in the middle of the field before the return of the ball.

Felipe Anderson raises his arms with his shirt collar pulled by Dumfries in confusion after scoring Lazio's comeback over Internazionale — Photo: REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

The reaction of Internazionale players happened by waiting fair play of Lazio. Detail is that the referee Massimiliano Irrati did not foul or ordered the interruption of the game after Dimarco fell in the division. And the ball went to Inter’s attack before being taken up by Lazio.

The first to take on Felipe Anderson was the Dutch side Dumfries. Then, the Argentine forward Lautaro Martínez challenged the Brazilian, protected by his teammates and without fighting back the shoves that took him to the ground right after the goal.

Felipe Anderson on the ground defended by his Lazio teammates against Internazionale opponents' revolt after a comeback goal — Photo: REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

After all the fuss, two yellow cards for each team. Felipe Anderson was one of those punished, as well as Lautaro, Dumfries and Serbian midfielder Milinkovic-Savic. Soon after the confusion was controlled, before the restart of the match, the Brazilian was replaced, with defensive midfielder Lucas Leiva, ex-Grêmio and Liverpool.

There was still time for one more goal and one sending-off. In stoppage time, at 46, Milinkovic-Savic extended Lazio’s advantage. After the final whistle, Brazilian defender Luiz Felipe Ramos was punished with a red card for holding Argentine Joaquin Correa from behind and cried a lot, upset by the referee’s decision.

Lautaro Martínez shouts at Felipe Anderson in the face of confusion caused by the Brazilian's goal as Lazio defeats Internazionale — Photo: EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO PERI

The other two goals in the match? They were a penalty kick. Croatian Perisic opened the scoring for Inter at 12 minutes into the first half, and Italian Immobile equalized at 19 minutes into the second.

The defeat took away the current champion Internazionale’s unbeaten run at Italian. The Milan team remained with 17 points in third place and could see the leader Napoli distance themselves in the complement of the eighth round. Lazio now has 14 and is now in fifth place.

