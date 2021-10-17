Feminist, peripheral and LGBTQIA+, SP brewery challenges prejudices: ‘Rouncing against sector of men from classes A and B’ | São Paulo

In the back of a backyard, with an adapted pot, in 2018, the first production of Cerveja Benedita began. The story may sound similar to that of so many craft breweries in Brazil, but there are some differences.

The backyard was in a house on the outskirts of Greater São Paulo, in Taboão da Serra. The pot had been improvised by Eneide Gama, with the help of her 18-year-old partner, Melissa Miranda.

“We are rowing against a whole segment that is mainly made up of men, from classes A and B, who start making beer as a hobby and who, when it works, have money to invest”, says Melissa.

Even in a mostly male sector – according to the Census of Brazilian Independent Breweries, carried out in 2019, only 11% of brands are run by women –, the founders of the Benedita brewery say that they were never afraid to position themselves as feminists and lesbians.

Bottles of Benedita Beer on a bar counter in São Paulo

The company’s own profile on social networks – “Beer made by women who live the struggle to fight sexist social labels, and the defense of women, the peripheral and the environment” – already gives a clue to the ideals behind it.

“We are feminists for lack of choice, because there is no way we can’t be, and we are LGBTQIA+, we have been together for 18 years. So Bendita didn’t come loaded with flags, but with characteristics that are ours. From our daily life, from things that we suffer from”, says Eneide.

With strong positions, Benedita grew on social networks among people who believe in the same agendas as the founders.

After posts against President Jair Bolsonaro and in favor of the feminist movement, the brewery lost followers, but gained support among those who continued to follow the profile.

Melissa Miranda and Eneide Gama, creators of Cerveja Benedita, founded in Taboão da Serra, in Greater São Paulo

In recent years, in addition to the speech, the creators also decided to invest in improving the four types of beer they produce. Currently, Benedita’s fixed labels – lager, India Pale Ale (IPA), American Pale Ale (APA) and witbier – are no longer made in the backyard of Eneide and Melissa’s house, but in microbreweries that rent their equipment to other producers.

The change in production was essential to obtain registration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (MAPA), necessary for the Benedita beer to be sold in bars and restaurants throughout Greater São Paulo (see the address list at the end of the text.), and not just for social media customers.

In addition to manufacturing and filling, delivery logistics, distribution to bars and brand communication are also in charge of the two founders.

For them, the search for a fair price and the desire to increasingly increase production were not just dreams, but necessities.

“Those who are peripheral don’t have time to have anything as a hobby. When we show up, we do it to sell. The first batch that we did has already been sold, it already recovers the cost minimally or we will go bankrupt with the first launch. For us, it is very clear that making beer is a source of income”, says Eneide.

Production of the Benedita Beer in Pinheiros, in the West Zone of São Paulo, in October 2021

Minorities that are majorities

Eneide and Melissa’s attempt to create Cerveja Benedita was to have a brand that would replicate the “defence of these minorities that are majorities”, they explain. But along the way, they discovered that presenting their banners right away could both bring in new customers and scare off others.

“There was a time when we put on the label of one of the beers the phrase ‘This product is the result of solidarity economy’ and the feminist symbol. And there were people who stopped following us because of the feminist symbol. So, now , we have 4,700 followers, but they are followers who identify with us,” explains Eneide.

Melissa Miranda, founder of Cerveja Benedita, serving a glass of the drink at a bar in Pinheiros, in the West Zone of São Paulo

The identification with the speech is such that the beers began to be successful even among women who do not drink beer.

“We don’t just mobilize the brewer, we mobilize a social class, and we use beer as a vehicle for that. But we are there, touching on subjects that should be talked about. There are many people who follow us who don’t even drink beer,” says Eneide.

“We have customers who buy to give gifts, to friends, customers. We have many people who buy, strengthen, who believe in our message”, celebrates Melissa.

Eneide Gama with a glass of Cerveja Benedita, created by her and Melissa Miranda, in a bar in Pinheiros, in the West Zone of SP

See where to find Benedicta Beer:

Caxiri Chopp (Av. São Luís 187, Center)

Zuraffa Brewery (R. Artur de Azevedo, 1902, Pinheiros)

Bar Das (R. Fortunato, 133, Vila Buarque)

Café no Jardim (Rua Professor Fábio Fanucchi, 53, Jardim São Paulo)

Art Fusion Kitchen (R. Agostinho de Souza, Morro Grande, Caieiras)

Conecta Market (R. New York, 345, Brooklin)

Presidenta – Bar and Cultural Space (R. Augusta, 335, Consolação)

Bamboo Skewer (R. Haddock Lobo, 71, Cerqueira César)

Tudo da Terra (delivery of products from family farming)

Chaos Brasilis (R. Medeiros de Albuquerque, 270, Vila Madalena)

Casca Gastrobar (R. Gonçalo Afonso, 46, Vila Madalena)