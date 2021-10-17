Fernanda Montenegro celebrates 92 and wins tribute from her daughter, Fernanda Torres | celebrities

Reproduction/Hering Fernanda Torres pays homage to Fernanda Montenegro, her mother, on her 92nd birthday

Actress Fernanda Montenegro celebrates her birthday this Saturday (16). She is celebrating her 92 years, surrounded by her children and grandchildren at the family farm in Secretaria, in the Serrana region of Rio. She has already taken the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, but still does not feel safe to crowd.

The first Latin American and the only Brazilian to have been nominated for the Oscar for best actress, Fernandona is now preparing to be elected the next immortal at the Academia Brasileira de Letras (ABL). There were no other candidates for the chair for which the actress is running — number 17, which belonged to Affonso Arinos de Mello Franco, who died in March 2020. The lack of competitors is interpreted at the academy as a tribute to Fernanda.

She was also quite celebrated today on the networks. Daughter Fernanda Torres was one of those who honored her mother with an emotional post. She wrote: “Happy birthday, my mother. May Brazil, so tragic, brutal and desperate, understand, with people like you, how much art and creation can foster love, progress and civilization. Evoé (excerpt from a letter published in the my column at @folhadespaulo in 2019, still current)”

Friends and professional colleagues made posts dedicated to her, one of the greatest Brazilian actresses of all time.