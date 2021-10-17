Fernanda Montenegro celebrates 92 years and is honored by her daughter: “May Brazil understand, with people like you, how much art can foster love”

Fernanda Montenegro celebrates her birthday this Saturday (16). She is celebrating her 92 years, surrounded by her children and grandchildren, at the family farm in Secretaria, in the Serrana region of Rio. The actress has already taken the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, but still does not feel safe to crowd.

Fernando:‘I’m rehearsing the farewell, but I’m not at the dress rehearsal yet’

The first Latin American and the only Brazilian to have been nominated for the Oscar for best actress, Fernandona is now preparing to be elected the next immortal at the Academia Brasileira de Letras (ABL). There were no other candidates for the chair for which the actress is running, number 17. The lack of competitors is interpreted in the academy as a tribute to Fernanda.

Fernanda Montenegro reads excerpts from her memoir; see below:



Actress narrates the excerpt from the book in which she tells of her birth, in the neighborhood of Campinho, a suburb of Rio, and talks about what it meant to exercise her profession for 70 years

She was also quite celebrated today on the networks. Daughter Fernanda Torres was one of those who honored her mother with an emotional post. Fernandinha wrote: “Happy birthday, my mother. May Brazil, so tragic, brutal and desperate, understand, with people like you, how much art and creation can foster love, progress and civilization. Evoé (excerpt from a letter published in my column in @folhadespaulo in 2019, still current)”.

Friends and professional colleagues made posts dedicated to her, one of the greatest Brazilian actresses of all time.

Maitê Proença wrote: “Congratulations, Fernanda, and thank you for so much!”

Patrícia Pillar highlighted the artist’s legacy: “Fernanda Montenegro turns 92, about to become Immortal at the Brazilian Academy of Letters. It’s about time! Her art and her legacy are already inseparable parts of our culture and identity. Te I wish you good health, Ms. Fernanda! A kiss full of affection and admiration.”

Letícia Sabatella replaced Patrícia Pillar and added: “To her, the ‘Praise and Glory’, forever”.