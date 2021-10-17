Fernanda Montenegro turns 92 and receives tribute from her daughter and friends on social networks | Rio de Janeiro

The actress Fernanda Torres paid tribute to the birthday of her mother Fernanda Montenegro, who celebrates 92 years this Saturday (16). On Instagram, she published a photo of her child on Fernanda’s lap and extolled her mother’s history and art.

“Happy birthday, my mother. May Brazil, so tragic, brutal and desperate, understand, with people like you, how much art and creation can foster love, progress and civilization. Evoé.”

Other artists and anonymous fans paid tribute to the actress on social media. Singer and songwriter Gilberto Gil, on tour in Europe, republished an excerpt of a video in honor of his birthday last year. On the occasion, several friends sang in a video the excerpt from the song “Andar com Fé”. See the publication below.

On Twitter, singer Daniela Mercury wrote “She is awesome! And she lights up the world with her art, culture, intelligence, talent and courage. A great inspiration for me. Happy Birthday, beloved Fernanda Montenegro! Congratulations!

Film-related profiles also published tributes highlighting the diva’s main roles on the big screen, in theater and on television.

Many already call her immortal, in reference to her candidacy for chair number 17 at the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL). O g1 confirmed the information with a source on the last 7th.

Last month, the actress made her candidacy official for the post previously occupied by the diplomat Affonso Arinos de Mello Franco, who died on March 15, 2020.

In addition to Fernanda Montenegro, an ABL bulletin informed that she would also dispute the seat Antônio Hélio da Silva. However, he would have given up on the candidacy.

Election at the Academy is scheduled for November 4, 2021, and Fernanda must have 17 votes to occupy the seat of immortal.

To g1, the actress’s press office informed that she is waiting for the date and the election to then celebrate the achievement.

See below a video with an excerpt of the actress’s story shown on the program Arquivo N, by GloboNews.