Fernando Diniz praises Vasco’s victory and praises young side: ‘Bright future’ | Vasco



Fernando Diniz – Vasco – Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco

Published 10/17/2021 11:30 AM

Rio – After a painful stumble in the penultimate round against Sampaio Corrêa, Vasco quickly turned the key, didn’t give up and beat the leader Coritiba for the 30th round of Serie B. In a press conference after the match, coach Fernando Diniz praised the good performance performance of the team, pointed out the need to keep pace in the games in this final stretch of competition, in addition to praising the young left-back Riquelme, one of the highlights of the confrontation.

“The team is having more ups than downs since I arrived. Even the games we drew, we had a chance to win. What we can’t do is slow down, as we slowed down in the second half in São Luís, it was a lesson very tough against Sampaio Corrêa. I believe the players responded positively today. Now it’s time to move forward. Try not to waver, make more linear games in the first and second half. It’s something we have to pursue until the end.” , said Diniz.

The young left-back Riquelme, aged 19, was one of the big names in the victory over the thigh. With dribbling and a lot of offensive potential, the player has been receiving praise from the crowd. At the end of the match, it was the team’s commander’s turn to highlight the side’s performance.

“It’s easy to talk about Riquelme. An extremely talented player. I don’t think he even knew how good he is yet. A very humble guy. With the potential he has, he makes difficult things seem easy. happens. I think he doesn’t even know how he does it. He’s a player who’s going to mature and is already maturing. He’s a player who for me has a bright future ahead of him,” he said.

Vasco is sixth in Serie B, with 46 points. Next Sunday, Fernando Diniz’s team will go to Aflitos, in Pernambuco, to face Náutico in another direct confrontation in the final stretch of the competition.