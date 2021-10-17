Fiat Cronos: is it worth investing in the sedan waiting in line for the turbo engine? – 10/17/2021

With its attention focused on the renovation of the Toro pickup – introduced in the first half – and now very focused on the launch of its new SUV, it seemed that Fiat was leaving its representative in the segment of compact sedans, the Cronos, aside.

Yes, it did, because last July it introduced the 2022 line and, despite not having made any major changes to the model, it caused a certain surprise by not including in this renewal the versions with 1.8 flex engine. One more indication that Cronos should also win the new 1.0 turbo engine that will debut at the Pulse, as well as a probable new automatic transmission of the CVT type.

Thus, at this moment the Cronos 2022 has three versions, all equipped with a five-speed manual transmission: 1.3, Drive 1.3, and the special S-design version, the one that received a little more number of changes. The well-known visual proposal with sporting appeal was reinforced by new details in bronze on the outside and also in the internal finish; according to Fiat, an action to add more sophistication to the model

The other versions also have some changes, but the biggest and most interesting were concentrated in Drive 1.3, the one I tried in this review. This is the case of the Hill Holder – the ramp start assistant – and the electronic controls for traction and stability, now standard items, in addition to the new multimedia center with a seven-inch screen and steering wheel with audio controls.

It also has the inclusion of the arrow light in the mirrors, the Fiat flags in the front seats, LED signature in the headlights and the rear parking sensor. Furthermore, the Fiat Cronos follows with those good features we already know. It is a beautiful and comfortable car, has good aerodynamics, brings a careful finish and style, different from the sobriety found, for example, in the Volkswagen Virtus, one of the direct competitors.

Then, remembering another direct competitor, the Chevrolet Onix Plus, in Cronos the space in the rear seat is reduced, with fair comfort for four adults. However, it has a nice 525 liter trunk, which is a very important requirement in any sedan.

Right now only 1.3 Firefly engine

The Cronos is still well served with the Firefly 1.3 flex engine, recent and efficient engine, which delivers well what this car needs. In the city, it fulfills the proposal, ensuring agility with the torque aligned with the weight of the model: 109 horsepower and 14.2 Kgfm torque.

The consumption figures are worth praising, even when you only have ethanol in the tank, but it is with gasoline that the situation is more interesting, as it is easy to reach the official averages published by the manufacturer: 12.4 km/l in the city and 14.8 km/l on the road.

In routine use, the engine requires a little attention, as it is smaller, works with a five-speed gearbox, which forces you to make more changes and also explore a lot of high revs. But now that’s what we have for Cronos, since in the line renewal Fiat didn’t include versions with the E-TorQ 1.8 flex engine, older and today inefficient compared to the new turbocharged ones.

Fiat Cronos, produced in Argentina and in Brazil, never led sales, even before the difficulties imposed by the pandemic. It always ranks among the top five and six best sellers in the compact sedan segment, which is a plus, but a modest condition for Fiat’s claims. To turn the market around, Cronos needs a good boost, like the new 1.0 turbo engine, and that’s just a matter of time.

Fiat Cronos Drive 1.3 Flex price: BRL 84,996.00