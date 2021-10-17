Find out why Petrobras can generate shortages in the market

On Friday (15) morning, before futures of Petroleum closed in London at a high of 1% (R$ 84.84), the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom) recorded a lag of R$ 0.48 and R$ 0.66 in the liters of the Gasoline and diesel in relation to what is practiced in the reference international markets.

At the same time, information circulated among the distributors of the Petrobras (PETR4) on cuts in fuel deliveries scheduled for November, as confirmed on the Brasilcom website, which represents them,

The state company may provide up to 50% less to some companies, due to problems in the refining and impoundment of crude oil imports, although it has not officially declared them in the circular.

Crossing these two scenarios, the alert of the risk of shortages in the chain was lit, including as warned by Brasilcom to ANP, since the conditions to meet the needs with imported fuels are impractical.

What Abicom has also confirmed on other occasions to the Money Times and its president, Sérgio Araújo, repeated this Sunday (17): “With the current prices practiced by national refineries, imports are unfeasible”.

In addition to the limited refining capacity of the state-owned company, the damming of oil imports is also at stake, so that it is not forced to pass it on to prices at refineries, even if they are flagrantly not being transferred in full since the beginning of the year. , says Araújo.

If the situation does not change, distributors will have to import directly, at prices much higher than the domestic market, not to mention the lack of time, as October is coming to an end.