Fiocruz negotiates antiviral production against Covid-19 for SUS

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) is studying establishing a partnership, through technical cooperation, with the American pharmaceutical company MSD (Merck Sharp & Dohme) for the production of the drug Molnupiravir against Covid-19.

In a statement, the Institute of Technology in Pharmaceuticals (Farmanguinhos/Fiocruz) informed that it is in “advanced conversations to define the best form of access to the Brazilian population”. However, there is still no forecast when the drug will be available in the Unified Health System (SUS).

The treatments also include the possibility of future studies to use the antiviral to fight other infections, such as dengue and chikungunya. According to Fiocruz, preliminary research results showed that the drug reduced by approximately 50% the risk of hospitalization or death.

According to Fiocruz, the institution is already participating in the international multicenter study, phase 3. At this stage, the objective is to verify the efficiency of the drug to prevent the spread and transmission of Covid-19 among people exposed to the SARS-CoV-virus. two.

The researchers assess transmission among individuals living with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 72 hours and has at least one symptom associated with the disease, in addition to other specific criteria required in the research protocol.

The analyzes take place simultaneously in seven centers in Brazil, two of which are under the foundation’s responsibility, in Mato Grosso do Sul and Rio de Janeiro, under the coordination of researchers Júlio Croda and Margareth Dalcolmo.

In an interview with CNN, the pulmonologist Margareth Dalcolmo said that the treatment will be a turning point in the fight against Covid-19, but stressed that no medication will replace the vaccine. “If it has the expected results, it will be the real early treatment. It is a prophylactic treatment to prevent the person from getting sick. The drug does not replace vaccination. In the future, it will be a complement to the vaccine”, said the researcher.

About reducing the risk of hospitalization or death by approximately 50%, as the primary endpoint, the study showed that at day 29, no deaths were reported in patients who received the antiviral, compared with eight deaths in patients who received placebo, a substance without any effect on the body.

Based on available viral sequencing data, the drug demonstrated consistent efficacy against the Gamma, Delta, and Mu viral variants in approximately 40% of participants.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health informed that so far “the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies (Conitec), an agency linked to the folder, has not received requests for evaluation to incorporate the drug Molnupiravir in the Unified Health System (SUS)”.