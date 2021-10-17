First scenes are revealed; watch

The first scenes of The Flash were revealed by Warner and DC Comics this Saturday (16), during the DC FanDome 2021.

Ezra Miller, Barry Allen’s DCEU interpreter and protagonist of The Flash, appeared on the DC FanDome to say that they, in production, don’t have much material to develop, such as a trailer or teaser, as the film is still in production.

The actor then presented what he called a “preview” of The Flash — but between us, I could see a lot for a film that doesn’t have much to show. Watch:

In one of the moments in the video above from The Flash, we see two versions of Barry Allen together with Supergirl (Sasha Calle). It is also possible to see Batman from behind, in the uniform that appears to be the same one worn by Michael Keaton with pointed ears in Tim Burton’s 1989 film. The actor, it is worth remembering, is confirmed in the feature.

In addition to Keaton’s return as Batman, Ben Affleck will also reprise the role of Bruce Wayne in The Flash. The film will adapt the Spark Point arc, which will possibly insert the multiverse into the DC films.

Also in the cast of The Flash, we have Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen. The film is directed by Andy Muschietti.

The Flash is set to debut in cinema on November 4, 2022.

