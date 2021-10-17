Flamengo side speaks out after being accused of causing an accident

Before returning to Flamengo, Mauricio Isla was accused of causing a traffic accident. Through social media, a woman named Isabel Jerez claimed that the side hit her vehicle because she was driving recklessly. In addition, she also reported that the player fled Santiago’s Central Highway without providing help, questioning the Chilean’s conduct.

“Thank God nothing happened to me (…) Mauricio, why did you run away? Take responsibility. Please share so that this gentleman bears the damage he caused“, he wrote.

Mauricio Isla where are you… pic.twitter.com/Sf2EkZSj3S — AntipaticaconE (@rangerfest1) October 16, 2021

Publicly charged, Isla spoke up and admitted that the car at the site is in his name. Even so, Flamengo’s shirt 44 made it clear that the person involved is collaborating so that the situation is clarified.

“Due to some versions that involve me in a traffic accident, I want to clarify that I was not in the car, which is in my name. And that the person who participated in the accident is collaborating to clarify what happened”, expressed on his Instagram profile.

Mauricio Isla clarifying the incident where the vehicle a su nombre is involved… pic.twitter.com/6aTGTATS1a — Jorge Valenzuela (@georgejournalis) October 16, 2021

With his flight canceled, Isla ended up staying out of the duel between Flamengo x Cuiabá. In this way, the full-back will only cheer for his teammates, being back in the next match, against Athletico, for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

