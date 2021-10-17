Flamengo won’t have Isla and Rodrigo Caio against Cuiabá; see the related

O Flamengo there will be reinforcements, but also embezzlements in the game against the Cuiabá, this Sunday, at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã, for the 27th round of the brazilian. Coach Renato Gaúcho has Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol, who were with the Brazilian team. However, Isla is still out.

The Chilean right-back’s flight was canceled and he will only arrive in Rio de Janeiro this Saturday night. Therefore, it was left out of the list of related. Another embezzlement will be Rodrigo Caio. The defender follows a load control schedule established by the medical department.

Renato Gaúcho, then, will continue with Matheuzinho on the right flank. For the defense, he has two possibilities: Gustavo Henrique or Bruno Viana. The tendency is for the technician to use the maximum strength he has at his disposal. David Luiz, Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique are injured.

The probable Flamengo for the duel with Cuiabá is the following: Diego Alves; Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique (Bruno Viana), Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Vitinho; Michael and Gabigol.

Flamengo is the vice-leader of the Brazilian Championship, with 45 points, 11 less than Atlético-MG. Galo has two more games compared to Rubro-Negro.

Flamengo held its last activity at CT Ninho do Urubu, this Saturday morning (16), before the match against Cuiabá. #CRF #Let’s go Flamengo pic.twitter.com/7xWPyXYWOF — Flemish (@Flemish) October 16, 2021

Check out the list of Flamengo related:

Goalkeepers: Diego Alves, Gabriel and Batista Hugo

Sides: Filipe Luís, Matheuzinho, Ramon, Renê and Rodinei

Defenders: Bruno Viana, Gustavo Henrique and Léo Pereira

Midfielders: Andreas Pereira, Diego, Everton Ribeiro, Thiago Maia and Willian Arão

Attackers: Gabigol, Kenedy, Lázaro, Michael, Pedro, Vitinho and Vitor Gabriel

