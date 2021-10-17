Flamengo x Cuiabá; predictions from betting sites for this duel where the red-black seeks to remain in the leadership’s glue

Flamengo follows in the tail of the first place in Brasileirão to get the second title in a row, but Cuiabá grows against the so-called big teams

Flamengo x Cuiabá. Eleven points of difference separate the leader Atlético-MG from the second placed Flamengo, however, the Cariocas still have two games in hand. To stay on the trail for the second consecutive title of the Brazilian championship the rubro-negro receives this Sunday (17), at 20:30, at Maracanã, Cuiabá, in a match valid for the 27th round.

On betting sites like Betfair Flamengo is the big favorite. The team coached by Renato Gaúcho has 45 points in 23 games, they don’t know what a defeat is for seven matches, including in this list the two clashes of the Libertadores semifinal against Barcelona de Guayaquil. The last red-black match was against Juventude, a 3-1 victory.

Cuiabá makes the first participation in the club’s history in Serie A and is doing very well. They are in ninth place, with 34 points from 25 games. In this campaign, the team achieved important victories against Palmeiras and Santos, in addition to drawing against Fluminense, Corinthians and São Paulo, now has another big team ahead.

Flamengo will not have the defender on the field Rodrigo Caio, as he was not listed on the recommendation of the club’s medical department. Another one that is out is the Chilean Isla, as he did not return from the national team in time. In Cuiabá, the expectation is for a formation with three defenders in order to stop the red-black attack.

Flamengo x Cuiabá: How much do bookmakers pay?

A Flamengo win is at odds of @1.65 on betting sites like Betfair. A triumph by Cuiabá yields the bettor @16.0. A tie is always an option and in this case it has odds of @7.0.