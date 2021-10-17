Ford to close factories in India; know if it will be the end of Ka and EcoSport

In January, the Ford took the market by surprise by announcing the end of its manufacturing activities in Brazil. With this, it determined the closure of its factory in Camaçari, Bahia. The assembly line was responsible for the production of two models that represented the majority of its sales volume here: Ka and EcoSport. Without the models with the highest number of license plates in Brazil, the company saw its performance drop in the ranking of best-selling brands. Today, Caoa Chery is already selling more cars than Ford. Now, the blue oval’s brand strategy includes the sale of imported models only. Today, everything the company offers here comes from abroad. Ranger (Argentina), Mustang (USA), Bronco Sport (Mexico) and Territory (China) arrive from other countries. Soon, the Transit passenger van, assembled in Uruguay, will also arrive. For next year, Ford promises to bring Maverick, an intermediate-size pickup – like Fiat Toro – that shares the platform and the Mexican assembly line with the Bronco Sport. 1 in 6 The Ford Bronco Sport is a medium SUV imported from Mexico. The model costs R$ 265,690 Credit: Disclosure

Since the beginning of its production in 2003, the Ford EcoSport has helped popularize the compact SUV segment in Brazil. Until the closing of the Camaçari factory, more than 1.2 million units had hit the streets over two generations.

Likewise, the Ka, launched in 1997, was the company’s flagship until its end here, racking up more than 1.3 million sales, including the sedan version, introduced with the third generation of the car in 2014 for the line 2015.

After the end of Brazilian production, markets such as Argentina, which received the national car, started to import the EcoSport from India, which continued with the production of the SUV and Ka, sold there as Figo. The Indians were already responsible for the production of EcoSport for other markets.

And everything seemed to be heading for Indian Ford to continue the SUV legacy for years to come. In recent months, test units have been spotted showing that the EcoSport should be restyled soon. However, Ford’s reality in India turned out to be more similar to Brazil’s than expected.

Also in September, the company announced that it would also close most of its manufacturing activities in India. There, there should be only about 600 employees, being 100 in the parts and customer service area, while another 500 will be on an assembly line for export engines. The remaining 4,000 Ford employees in India will be laid off.

End of Ka and EcoSport?

In addition to the Ka and EcoSport, Ford India will no longer produce three other models: Aspire (a shortened Ka Sedan), FreeStyle (adventurous style) and Endeavor (SUV). The decision to practically extinguish Indian production would have been motivated by issues similar to those that culminated in the end of manufacturing in Brazil.

According to Ford, the company’s Indian division had accumulated operating losses in the order of $2 billion over the past decade. At the same time, the company would have seen a write-off of non-operating assets, with another $800 million in losses.

However, the end of production in India will be a little different from what happened in Brazil. In addition to maintaining a small production line of engines for export, the closure of Indian factories will not be done immediately.

There, the assembly lines will continue operating until the first half of 2022. After closing, the lineage of Ka must end for good, since the model and its variations were produced only in Brazil and India. already the EcoSport is still produced in Romania, until further notice.