Former candidate for councilor of So Joo da Barra dies due to complications from covid

The former candidate for councilor of São João da Barra, Arlene Chagas da Silva Ribeiro (Podemos), died last night (16) as a result of Covid-19, at 60 years of age.

A few days after her 61st birthday, Arlene (Joacir Pescador) was hospitalized at the Beneficiency Portuguesa Hospital in Campos, since the 17th of September.

Data on wake and burial were not released. She leaves behind a husband, three children and five grandchildren.

2020 ELECTIONS — With the number 19019, Arlene competed in last year’s municipal elections alongside Márcio Nogueira, the strongest name in the opposition to run for the seat of Chief Executive in Sanjoan. She got 33 votes.

Last Friday, the 15th, São João da Barra registered one death as a result of Covid-19: a 76-year-old man, resident in the 3rd District. He was admitted to the Covid-19 Campaign Hospital and had no comorbidities.

In the week, there were three registered deaths and 16 new confirmed cases, with an average of 2.2 daily. 18 patients recovered in the last seven days. There are seven admissions, six in ICU beds.

The municipality totals 5,251 positive tests for the disease since the beginning of the pandemic, with 4,687 recovered and 180 deaths. Awaiting results of laboratory tests 40 suspected cases and 7062 were discarded.