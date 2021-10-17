Former colleague of Alterosa Esporte, Leopoldo Siqueira laments Neuber’s death

The “Democratic Bench” with the athlete Dudu, the presenter Leopoldo Siqueira, the Cruzeiro Neuber Soares and the American Otvio di Toledo (Photo: EM file) the journalist



Leopold Siqueira



, presenter of



Altered Sport,



used Instagram to mourn the death of his former programmate,



Neuber Soares,



who died on Saturday night (16).

“Neuber Soares. The one who had a flag in the heavenly crowd. The one who didn’t have “cheeks in the tongue”. The journalist. The fan. Companion of great journeys. on your Instagram profile.

Neuber Soares was for a long time a reporter for the Police editorship of the now defunct newspaper Dirio da Tarde, of the Minas Associates. With a column about Cruzeiro in the DT itself, it was on the “Democratic Bench” of Alterosa Esporte that Neuber won millions of heavenly hearts.

In the late 1990s, the golden age of sports programs in Minas Gerais, Neuber became even better known. He used good humor and a hint of sarcasm to debate football with the American Otvio di Toledo and the athlete Dad Maravilha, former Rooster forward. Their rivalry was a success. In another phase of the beloved TV show Alterosa, the rival from Alvinegro was Dudu, who is now the presenter of Grafite, on the 98FM radio.

On social networks, several Cruzeiro fans pay homage to both the journalist, who defended the club’s colors with such determination, and to his family members. With a burial scheduled for 14:00, Neuber’s body has been veiled since 12:00, at Cemitrio Parque Renascer.