Former Fluminense top hat reveals Pedro’s cry to play for Flamengo and says that the sale to Fiorentina was ‘strange’

Revealed by Fluminense, Pedro currently shines with Flamengo’s shirt after a quick pass through Fiorentina, from Italy

In an interview with “Charla Podcast“, at the YouTube, businessman Celso Barros, president of Unimed and former general vice president of Fluminense, polemicized when talking about the attacker’s departure Peter from Laranjeiras to play in the Fiorentina, from Italy, in 2019, arriving shortly after the Flamengo on loan in early 2020.

Currently removed from the political life of the Tricolor due to disagreements with President Mário Bittencourt, Barros put the center forward sale process under suspicion, even counting that the athlete “cried” to transfer to Fla, which had been trying to buy it even before Fiorentina entered the business.

“I don’t have proof of anything, but some behaviors were strange, as in the case of Pedro’s sale. I was there, participating in meetings, businessmen and everything. In one of the last meetings, Pedro cried, he wanted to go to Flamengo, he really wanted to go to Flamengo“, said.

“Mário (Bittencourt) turned red, he looked like he was going to have a heart attack… I’m glad I’m a doctor (laughs). In Pedro’s last meeting, it was in Barra, he (Mário Bittencourt) said I didn’t need to go because he was going to break the stick , I would discuss commissions…”, he recalled.

“I didn’t go, he said I didn’t need to go, that’s when they closed everything. Three months later, Pedro appears at Flamengo…“he joked.

Pedro during Fluminense training, in August 2019 LUCAS MERÇON/FLUMINENSE FC

“Then, It is at least strange that the player dreaming of going to Flamengo, Fluminense denies this trip, sells to Fiorentina, made the bridge, he played a game there, quickly came to Flamengo. Very fast transaction. In my opinion, that was profoundly weird“, he added.

Pedro would end up negotiating with Fiorentina, but he was little in the Italian team.

After playing just four matches in the violet shirt, with no goals scored, he was loaned to Flamengo in 2020.

With an excellent performance (23 goals and 3 assists in 54 matches), he was bought by the red-black board for 14 million euros at the turn of 2021.

Currently, the matador has 17 goals and 6 assists in 41 duels this season.