Four of the shipwreck victims in a hotel boat in the Pantanal were from the same family – Brazil

Four of the six victims of the Carcará hotel boat wreck, at the wetland, on the afternoon of Friday, 15, were from the same family. A friend of the group also died in the accident and the Fire Department continues the searches for another person who was on board.

The wreck occurred in the Paraguay River, after a major storm in the region, with winds that reached 50 kilometers per hour. At the time of the accident, the tourist vessel with 21 people he was heading to the General Port of Corumbá, which is 10 kilometers from the accident site. Fourteen people were rescued alive.

Geraldo Alves, one of the victims, was a councilor in Rio Verde, Goiás, president of the city’s rural union and was a member of the local masonic lodge. His son-in-law and grandson, Fernando Gomes de Oliveira and Thiago Souza Gomes, respectively, also died in the accident, as well as the brother of the former councilor, Olímpio Alves de Souza. A friend of the group, Fernando Rodrigues Leão, is another of the victims.

The city of Rio Verde decreed a three-day mourning for the losses and the city’s City Council issued a statement lamenting the death of the former councilor. “It is worth highlighting the work and the relevant contribution that Geraldo gave to the progress of our city, whether as a member of the Estrela-Verdense Masonic Lodge, or as a councilor or union president.”

In a statement, the rural union of Rio Verde, which was chaired by Geraldo Alves, stated that it “deeply regrets the tragic accident” and recalled that it was responsible for acquiring the area that is now the union’s Tatersal de Leilões.

Masonic store Grande Oriente Brasil also published a note of regret. “The loss of our brothers, family and friends in this tragedy leaves us an irreparable void.”