Four out of ten PSL federal deputies will change their subtitles after merger with DEM

SAO PAULO — The largest share of the electoral fund and the promise of being a superparty did not convince most of the PSL caucus to remain in União Brasil, a legend that emerged from the merger of Jair Bolsonaro’s former party with the DEM. A survey carried out by GLOBO shows that the PSL will suffer a significant stampede until next year’s elections: four out of every ten federal deputies elected by the party already admit to leaving the acronym.

GLOBO searched all 54 acting deputies of the party. Of the total, 23 confirmed leaving (42.6%), 16 said they would stay (29.6%), six have not yet decided (11.1%) and nine have not returned the contact (16.6%).

The flight of elected representatives puts the plans of União Brasil to have the largest bench in the Chamber at risk. On the other hand, it feeds the Pocketnarist dream of “bombing” a new acronym in 2022, repeating the feat of 2018, when the PSL went from being runt to one of the biggest parties in Congress.

— Any party that receives Bolsonaro, if it is not large, will be treated as it is — said Deputy Carla Zambelli (SP), loyal supporter of the president.

The political world, however, does not seem to agree with the parliamentary one. So far Bolsonaro has not been able to join a party and has seen some moves frustrated, as happened with the Patriot in May this year.

Among the reasons most cited by lawmakers who are going to leave the PSL is the statement by the president of the new acronym, Luciano Bivar, that União Brasil will have its own candidate for the presidency.

– The new party and its future leaders imply that they will support a third way, and it makes no sense to stay in a party that will not support the president – said Deputy Major Vitor Hugo (GO), another pocketnerist in the acronym.

party window

Like other parliamentarians, the former government leader in the Chamber does not intend to leave the PSL in the window that will be opened with the merger, but in the electoral one, in March. The aim is to ensure that the agreements made in the election of the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), are fulfilled. By agreement, the PSL wing is entitled to the presidency of four standing committees, plus the mixed budget committee.

The exchange of parties also originates from the disagreements within the state directorates. Rio deputies Felício Laterça and Gurgel criticize the choice of the mayor of Belford Roxo, Wagner dos Santos, known as Waguinho, to command the acronym in the state.

“I don’t have any relationship with whoever is in the presidency of the party in Rio, and the situation is aggravated by the disrespectful way in which the nomination took place, without going through the federal deputies,” says Laterça.

President of the PSL in Rio, Waguinho had his first term marked by investigations by the Public Ministry for fraud in the bidding process and embezzlement of public money. Through his press office, he said that he was elected with 81% of the valid votes and that he has a term of councilor and two of state deputies on his resume.

Enter and leave

Even with the majority leaving, some Bolsonaro supporters should remain in the PSL, such as Deputy General Peternelli (SP).

To GLOBO, Bivar said that “all who remain will be welcome” and that he hopes to restore the exits.

— In the event that some leave the acronym in view of the merger, we understand that in the second moment (party window), new congressmen will come and we will certainly keep a significant number of congressmen — affirmed Bivar.

Regarding support for Bolsonaro, the deputy said that everything is decided by the “instituting commission”.

At least 16 PSL dissidents have declared that they will choose the same party as Bolsonaro, who in recent weeks has been flirting with the PP. Without the hammer hit, the president maintains conversations with other subtitles, such as the PTB.

A survey by GLOBO in the five largest legislative assemblies in the country — São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul and Bahia — shows that the stampede of elected representatives also reached the states. Of the 32 parliamentarians still in the PSL, 15 intend to disaffiliate.

The difference is that, at the state level, deputies already point out the PSDB, Podemos, Progressistas and PTB as party destinations. The reasons for leaving are different. Janaina Paschoal (SP), for example, says she will wait to understand União Brasil’s next steps, but says that the most likely thing is to use an acronym “clearly right-wing”. There are also those who chose to change to align themselves with state governments. In São Paulo, Adalberto Freitas intends to join the PSDB, the party that commands the state.