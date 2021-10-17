França honors teacher murdered for showing cartoons of Muhammad | World

This Saturday (16), France pays homage to history teacher Samuel Paty, who has become a symbol of freedom of expression after being beheaded a year ago by a young Chechen Islamist for showing cartoons of Muhammad in class.

On October 16, 2020, 47-year-old Samuel Paty was stabbed and then decapitated as he returned home on a street near his Bois d’Aulne high school in the quiet Parisian suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine.

His murderer, Abdullakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee killed shortly afterwards by police, criticized him for showing cartoons of Muhammad in class and offered money to young students to tell him who he was.

In total, fifteen people have been indicted in the case.

This Saturday, several ceremonies are being held in honor of the professor of history and geography, whom President Emmanuel Macron called the “silent hero” of the French Republic.

At the Bois d’Aulne institute in Conflans-Sainte-Hounorine, where Paty worked, around 300 people gathered under an awning.

At the entrance to the Ministry of National Education in Paris, French Prime Minister Jean Castex unveiled a plaque, accompanied by Samuel Paty’s parents and family.

In a solemn speech, the head of government introduced the professor as “a servant of the Republic”, “a victim of Islamic terrorism and human cowardice”.

Hundreds of people from Eragny-sur-Oise, where Paty lived, gathered this Saturday morning for a ceremony.

Paty’s family will be received by the president at the Elysée and then a Parisian square will be renamed in his honor. A book-shaped monument was also unveiled in Conflans.

The attack moved a country that has already suffered several extremist attacks in the last decade and rekindled intense debates about freedom of expression, religion, secularism and the right to defamation.

Samuel Paty “was looking for a way to make people reflect,” explained one of his sisters, Gaëlle, to the newspaper La Croix.

Teaching the caricatures of the prophet Mohammed, the same ones that led to the attack on the editor of Charlie Hebdo magazine in 2015, was for the professor “the starting point of a debate”, he added.

However, these cartoons ended up signing his death sentence after a student’s father, supported by an Islamic militant, launched a virulent campaign against him on social media. The two men, accused of “complicity in the murder”, are in preventive detention. In March of this year, Paty’s former student, daughter of the man who posted the campaign on social media, admitted that she had lied about the teacher.

Since then, the traumatized teachers at this high school have remained silent in the face of requests for an interview from the press.

However, as the anniversary of the attack approached, seven of the school’s 50 teachers explained to the newspaper Libération and to France Inter radio about “their Samuel Paty”, committed to his students and always ready to debate with his colleagues.

“A human being like the others” and not “the kind of myth” that he unfortunately became because of the attack, said one of them.