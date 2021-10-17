Full of hatred, Adurrá sets up his gun to screw José as a traitor and crashes.

In Genesis, Adurrá (Ricardo Lyra) will invent that Sheshi’s traitor (Fernando Pavão) is linked to José (Juliano Laham). The palace vizier will give the pharaoh a list of Apepi’s allies (a character just mentioned) and will arouse the mistrust of the boss, who will be surprised when he realizes that the document was hidden for days in the biblical novel.

The character of Ricardo Lyra will be approached by a spy of the rival of the king of Egypt who will promise him the hand of Asenate (Letícia Almeida). He will then turn his coat to be able to be with the woman he is obsessed with in the serials by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

In scene that will aired next Thursday (21) , Potiphar (Val Perré) will notify the sovereign that there is an infiltrated enemy, and Adurrá will pretend to be a friend of José. the bad character, handing the papers to the boss.

Intrigued, Sheshi will demand explanations from the employee: “I want to know why you didn’t give me the list sooner.” Tense and in a hurry to justify himself, the abuser will pretend that he will have expected to return from the rescue to his child who had been kidnapped. With that, you will have ended up forgetting.

“You wouldn’t be crazy to lie to me or want to deceive me. Would you?” the pharaoh will press. Full of fear, the villain will pretend to be submissive to the man: “Never. I hope that my gesture of handing over the list is proof of my fidelity”, he concluded, leaving.

Juliano Laham on stage as José

Chapter summary

Monday, 10/18 (Chapter 195)

Asenate is kept imprisoned. Joseph interprets Pharaoh’s dream. Potiphar is in for a nasty surprise when he arrives at his house. Adurrá hates the deed of Joseph, who is revered in the palace.

Tuesday, 10/19 (Chapter 196)

Lucifer watches Joseph’s triumph. Nepheriades suffers a cruel punishment. Pentephres asks Meritre’s forgiveness. Asenate falls into Mahamid’s trap.

Wednesday, 10/20 (Chapter 197)

Sheshi receives a disturbing message. Asenate is surprised by Teruel’s presence. Potiphar comes to terms with Adja. Judah notices Reuben’s presence.

Thursday, 10/21 (Chapter 198)

Sheshi is surprised to find his son again. Israel suffers from the lack of the child. Joseph is disappointed in Adurrá, who is threatened by the pharaoh.

Friday, 10/22 (Chapter 199)

Teruel flees the palace. Adurrá enter a river full of crocodiles. Abumani threatens Teruel.

Genesis chapters are provided by Record and are subject to change without notice

