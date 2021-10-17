Galo announces the start of ticket sales for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil: know prices – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético



Atlético will open ticket sales at 17:00 on Saturday (16) for the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil next Wednesday (20) against Fortaleza.

The game will take place at 9:30 pm, at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte – the return, in turn, will be played in Ceará on October 27th.

Tickets for the decisive match will cost between R$ 105 (upper orange sector for Galo Na Veia Preto and Forte and Vingador partners) and R$500 (upper purple sector, full).

The new protocols of the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) will already be valid for the match, allowing the presence of 40% of the stadium’s total capacity and releasing the negative Covid-19 test for those fans who are already immunized – with two doses or Single dose.

In this case, it is only necessary to present proof of vaccination from the Conect SUS application or a copy of the vaccination card.

The sale takes place exclusively by Galo Na Veia.

Check out the ticket prices for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil:

Superior orange

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$105.00

CNG Silver: R$135.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$150.00

Additional Ticket: R$150.00

Integer: BRL 300.00

Lower orange

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$105.00

CNG Silver: R$135.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$150.00

Additional Ticket: R$150.00

Integer: BRL 300.00

Upper Yellow

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$105.00

CNG Silver: R$135.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$150.00

Additional Ticket: R$150.00

Integer: BRL 300.00

Lower Yellow

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$105.00

CNG Silver: R$135.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$150.00

Additional Ticket: R$150.00

Integer: BRL 300.00

Top Red

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$140.00

CNG Silver: R$180.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$200.00

Additional Ticket: R$200.00

Integer: BRL 400.00

Upper purple

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$175.00

CNG Silver: R$225.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$250.00

Additional Ticket: R$250.00

Integer: BRL 500.00