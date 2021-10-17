Gato is rescued covered in grease and mud, with intoxication and neurological problem: ‘Revived’ | Santos and Region

After being found lying on the street, covered in grease, mud and without moving, a cat was rescued when it managed to meow and show that it was alive to a person passing by on the street in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. He was diagnosed with blood infection and poisoning due to grease, and his temperature was so low that it could not be registered by the thermometer at the clinic that treated him, in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo.

The rescue of ‘Francisco’, as it came to be called, took place on October 4th, the date on which the Day of St. Francis of Assisi, patron of animals, is commemorated. The name was given in honor of the saint, as, after going through a near-death experience, the pet managed to recover.

“He revived. That’s why we chose this name, I don’t think it would have a better name for this kitten, who was saved on the Day of São Francisco de Assis”, says Marilucy Pereira, president of the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Viva Bicho Santos. In an interview with g1 this Sunday (17), she explained how the process of cleaning and treating the animal was.

2 of 4 Animal was found on the street, covered in grease and mud, in Santos, SP — Photo: Divulgação/NGO Viva Bicho Animal was found on the street, covered in grease and mud, in Santos, SP — Photo: Divulgation/NGO Viva Bicho

According to Marilucy, the cat was found by a man in the late afternoon, near the port of Santos. At first he thought the animal was dead, as it was immobile and covered in grease and mud. As he approached, he heard a low meow, and called the NGO to ask for help.

Francisco was taken to an NGO partner veterinary clinic. The professionals noticed that it was very cold and hard, with a very low temperature, which cannot be measured by the local thermometer. They started a cleaning procedure that lasted almost three hours, to remove the grease, bath and dry, all procedures with water and hot temperatures.

The cat was also dehydrated, and had to be given a warm serum due to the low body temperature. He was diagnosed with a blood infection and grease poisoning, which caused the animal to have neurological problems. “He arrived here at the NGO doing somersaults, all of a sudden. I didn’t have much sense of direction, and then we saw that it was intoxication”, he explains.

3 of 4 Francisco was doing somersaults and turning over due to a neurological problem caused by the intoxication — Photo: Divulgação/NGO Viva Bicho Francisco did somersaults and was turning over due to a neurological problem caused by the intoxication — Photo: Divulgação/NGO Viva Bicho

The next day, after care and medication, the animal showed significant improvement. The NGO does not know what left him in that state, but claims that it was not a stray cat. “Either he ran away from a residence, which we don’t believe, because so far, with our disclosure, no one has contacted him, or he was really abandoned. It is certainly not a stray animal”, says Marilucy.

After days of treatment, Francisco had the infection and intoxication cured. Currently, the pet is awaiting adoption, under the care of the NGO, and, according to Marilucy, “it is 100% better”.

“I always think things are not for nothing. I don’t think that person just walked by that place and went to see if he was dead. It’s no accident that he gave a meow just as the boy got close. sometimes they [animais] they need to go through a near-death tragedy to receive the opportunity to have a different kind of life, to be really cared for”, she concludes.

4 of 4 Francisco has recovered from intoxication and blood infection and is awaiting adoption in Santos, SP — Photo: Divulgation/NGO Viva Bicho Francisco has recovered from intoxication and blood infection and is awaiting adoption in Santos, SP — Photo: Divulgação/NGO Viva Bicho