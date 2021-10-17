Gil do Vigor gets annoyed with the college students’ mania: ‘Let them fight’

Living in the United States to pursue a doctorate in economics, Gil do Vigor was “outraged” with his university colleagues. The ex-BBB spoke about the Americans’ habit of washing clothes outside the home.

In the space where he frequents, there are three washers and three dryers, but many forget their clothes in the machines and, therefore, put the lives of those next in line who need to use them.

In Stories, he recounted the strategy he created to get his clothes washed. “People go and leave their clothes there. What did I do? I took things off, left them outside and let them fight. I’m sure they’ll never forget.”

Gil also said that he clocks the operating time of each machine, so that he can remove them quickly, leaving free space for the next ones.

“I’ve been wanting to wash my clothes since Monday. Today is Saturday. The people here have to understand that it’s not Joana’s mother’s house,” said the former “BBB 21” participant. A little later, he showed that his “method” worked.

“See? Everything is working fine. Everyone is organized,” said Gil do Vigor, showing all the washing machines in operation.

“When he sees the clothes out, he picks them up. He has to teach the children.”