Gisele Bundchen shows her garden in her 91 million reais mansion

Gisele Bundchen he took advantage of World Food Day, celebrated today, to show the garden of his R$91 million mansion in Miami, United States. On Instagram, in addition to sharing clicks on the spot, she also told about her favorite spices.

“Let food be your medicine. I really believe this old saying because I experienced a huge difference in my health and my quality of life when I started to make better food choices,” she said in the publication.

“I sought to understand how food influences me and now I understand the benefits of everything I eat and how my diet helps nourish my body, soul and spirit. One of my favorite things is to eat what I harvest from my garden. from my vegetable garden.”

‘Bunker of the billionaires’

The mansion bought this year by Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady is in the area known as the “billionaires’ bunker” and was acquired after the couple sold their New York home for 195 million reais, according to the New York Post website.

The lot spans approximately two acres with 200 feet of ocean views. Amenities on the island include a private country club, a golf course and 30 bayfront homes. The property also has its own team of police to protect the place.