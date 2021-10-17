GloboNews anchor met current husband live: ‘I fell in love on air’ | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Aline Midlej and Rodrigo Cebrian

A love story that deserves to be told. Aline Midlej, one of the anchors of GloboNews, said that she fell in love with director Rodrigo Cebrian three years ago, while doing a live interview with him. At the time, the journalist was married.

“We’ve been together for three years. I met Rodrigo on ‘GloboNews’. We fell in love on air. He went to my newspaper to promote the program ‘Que Mundo é Esse?’ [ele entrou ao vivo do Rio, e Aline estava em São Paulo], and I joked: ‘I’m here, the voice from beyond’. At that moment, there was a bid, I felt the total click”, told Aline to the newspaper O Globo.

“I thought: ‘Guys, what an interesting man.’ , added the journalist.

Aline says that later she and Rodrigo started talking about work, but ended up falling in love. “I ended my marriage to marry him. It’s a hell of a love story.”

At the time, the decision came as a surprise to the family. “It was a shock to the structure of the whole family. We have to follow our intuition and, when in doubt, we will. Of course, with pain and difficult processes. However, my choice broke patterns and impacted everyone around me, it made everyone think,” he says.

“We got married in December 2020. Today we live during the week in an apartment in Lagoa and, on weekends, in another one on Praia da Macumba, facing the sea,” explained Aline, who wants to have children soon.